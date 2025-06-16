Dr. Elad Yossefi and Dr. Tal Yossefi Introduce Tech-Enhanced Dental Services in Norwalk

Advanced Dental Center Expands Full-Mouth Restoration and Gum Disease Treatment with Modern Tools

Norwalk, CT / USA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwalk, CT — Advanced Dental Center in Norwalk, Connecticut, led by Dr. Elad Yossefi and Dr. Tal Yossefi, is introducing new technology-driven services to improve patient care. Located on Main Avenue, the practice is focusing on procedures such as full-mouth restoration, laser-assisted periodontal therapy, and Invisalign, with an emphasis on clinical precision and patient experience.

Drs. Elad and Tal Yossefi, honored as America’s Best Dentists 2023 at Advanced Dental Center in Norwalk, CT.



Dr. Tal Yossefi, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Elad Yossefi, who earned his degree from NYU and the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, bring international training to their practice. Their approach integrates digital diagnostics and design tools to customize treatment plans for each individual.

Among the expanded services is full-mouth restoration, a procedure combining crowns, veneers, implants, and bite realignment. The center employs digital scans, facial mapping, and smile design software to support outcomes that are both functional and aesthetic.

The clinic has also adopted LANAP® (Laser-Assisted New Attachment Procedure), an FDA-cleared technique used to treat advanced gum disease. This method utilizes laser technology to reduce discomfort and preserve healthy tissue, offering an alternative to traditional surgical procedures.

To increase accessibility and reduce patient wait times, the center uses CEREC equipment, enabling same-day crown production without temporary fittings. For orthodontic treatment, the practice has achieved Gold Provider status with Invisalign®, using 3D planning and clear aligners to guide dental realignment.

From pediatric care to complex oral rehabilitation, Advanced Dental Center is expanding its offerings with a focus on clinical transparency and patient-centered care.

For more information, visit www.smilenorwalk.com or call (203) 364-5084.

Media Contact: Eva Kavanagh Advanced Dental Center Norwalk adcnorwalk@gmail.com 1(203) 364-5084

