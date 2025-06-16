Bird and Spin Launch AI-Powered Rider Score to Improve Safety and Compliance

New feature uses advanced AI to encourage safer riding and better parking behavior—supporting cleaner, safer streets for all.

Atlanta/Denver, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird and Spin, both operated by Third Lane Mobility, today announced the rollout of a new AI-powered feature called Rider Score, designed to improve how shared e-scooters and e-bikes are used in cities around the world. The goal is simple: promote safe, responsible riding and parking behavior that supports city goals and benefits everyone who shares the streets. The feature was first rolled out in Bird's Denver and Atlanta programs, and in several other cities shortly thereafter.

“We continue to hear from cities that rider behavior can be a pain point, particularly when it comes to sidewalk riding and parking. While we’ve come a long way from the early days of the industry, we know that work remains, and continued investment in new solutions is necessary,” said John Lankford, Senior Director of Partnerships and Policy for Bird and Spin. “Rider Score has so much potential because for the first time it brings together multiple data sources to give us a transparent look at rider behavior on an individualized basis, allowing us to put in place the necessary incentives to reinforce good behavior, and necessary disincentives to discourage the bad behavior.”

Rider Score uses advanced AI systems to analyze and score rider behavior based on vehicle telemetry and user-provided data, including:

Parking photo review

Sidewalk riding detection

Double riding detection

Reckless riding detection

Geo-Location indicating rider adherence to zone-based riding restrictions

Each factor carries weight, and scores are calculated with a recency bias to reflect ongoing habits and encourage consistent improvement. Riders with higher scores may unlock rewards, while those with lower scores may receive targeted education or operator intervention.

“Rider Score gives us a clear, AI-powered, data-informed way to promote safer streets and encourage good habits. It's designed to make it easier for riders to follow local rules and help cities manage shared mobility effectively,” said Björn Schefzyk, Principal Product Manager at Bird and Spin.





Beyond safety and compliance, Rider Score also supports broader operational improvements. It provides visibility into real-time behavior trends via Bird and Spin’s rider apps, CRM platforms, and internal dashboards, allowing for more targeted and effective responses at scale.

“Rider Score is more than just a feature – it’s a glimpse into the future of our broader mobility intelligence strategy,” said Hunter Gray, Chief Technology Officer at Bird. “By leveraging AI-powered infrastructure and machine learning, we’re improving rider safety, increasing service reliability, streamlining operations, and helping cities become more sustainable. We’re laying the groundwork to embed intelligence across the entire Bird and Spin platform to shape the future of urban mobility.”

The feature began rolling out in select cities in May 2025 and is designed to scale quickly across markets, adapting to local regulations and community needs.

