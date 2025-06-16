Beaverton Foods Wins Big at the Worldwide Mustard Competition

Beaverton Foods Mustards Take Home Four Gold and Two Bronze Medals in Different Categories in International Competition

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beaverton Foods , a leader in premium condiments for nearly a century, has come away with six awards in the Worldwide Mustard Competition. Four of their mustards won gold in their flavor categories, while two won the bronze medal.

The Worldwide Mustard Competition, held annually at the National Mustard Museum in Wisconsin, is recognized as the leading international competition for mustard. Since 1995, the competition has awarded mustards from around the world, including France, Japan, Germany, South Africa, and the U.S. The mustards are judged in a rigorous blind tasting.

A panel of chefs, food writers, and industry professionals evaluate the mustards without knowing whether they come from global producers or small artisan makers. Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals are awarded in each category, with top Gold medalists advancing to a final round to determine the Grand Champion of the competition.





“It’s an honor to have so many of our family recipes recognized by the Worldwide Mustard Competition,” said Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods and third-generation leader of the company. “We’re proud to create top quality products that stand out in international competitions like this one.”

Beaver Sweet Hot Mustard earned a Bronze medal in the Sweet Hot category, while Beaver Jalapeño Mustard received Bronze in the Pepper–Medium category.

Inglehoffer took home multiple Gold medals, including for its Sweet Hot Pepper Mustard in the Pepper–Medium category, Ghost Pepper Mustard in the Pepper–Hot category, and Spicy Brown Mustard in the Deli category. Beaver Cranberry Mustard also claimed Gold in the Fruit Mustard category. The four gold medal winning mustards are in the running for the Grand Champion award.

ABOUT BEAVERTON FOODS

Founded in 1929, Beaverton Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned company in Oregon producing America’s favorite condiments. With five nationally available brands of mustard, horseradish, ketchup, tartar sauce, and other specialty sauces, Beaverton Foods is behind the beloved national brands Inglehoffer, Beaver Brands, Red Duck, Pacific Farms, and Tulelake.

Availability extends nationally to restaurants, grocery stores, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as internationally across a dozen markets. Beaverton Foods’ brands are stocked in every state and 98% of U.S. grocery stores. A pioneer in food safety and packaging, and an innovator in the condiments space globally, Beaverton Foods celebrates its 96th anniversary in 2025. For more information, please visit beavertonfoods.com .

