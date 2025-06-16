VitalHub Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announces that today it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

The base shelf prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of any securities. When made final and effective, the base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to qualify the distribution of up to $250 million of common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25‐month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the base shelf prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering. VitalHub does not have any immediate plans to offer securities under the shelf prospectus.

No securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which a receipt for the final base shelf prospectus is obtained from applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state, or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under VitalHub’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release including filing of a final base shelf prospectus, future offerings, and filing of shelf prospectus supplements, may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, including that there can be no guarantee that any offering under any prospectus supplement will be completed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.