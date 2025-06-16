NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Saudia Arabia Introduces Strategic Healthcare Vision and Global Partnerships at BIO 2025" issued on June 16, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.