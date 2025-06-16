Serve Robotics CEO Ali Kashani Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Bay Area Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics (the "Company" or "Serve") (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Ali Kashani has been named a 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Bay Area Award Winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).





This prestigious award, now in its 40th year, honors entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building and scaling successful, innovative businesses. Dr. Kashani was selected by an independent panel of judges including past winners, top CEOs and other business luminaries. Judges assessed candidates on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, long-term value creation and company growth and impact. Dr. Kashani is now eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 National Awards, to be presented at the EY Strategic Growth Forum® in November.

“I’m deeply honored to receive an award that celebrates the entrepreneurial journey,” said Dr. Kashani. “This recognition is only possible because of the incredible team of makers and dreamers who’ve worked tirelessly alongside me to build Serve into the enterprise it is today.”

Dr. Kashani’s entrepreneurial journey began with a vision to make delivery more sustainable, economical and accessible through robotics. In 2017, he founded what would become Serve Robotics as a skunkworks robotics initiative within Postmates. Following Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, Dr. Kashani led the spinout of Serve as an independent company in 2021. Under his leadership, Serve has grown from an internal startup to a publicly traded company, completing tens of thousands of commercial deliveries in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

