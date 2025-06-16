Dr. Andrea D. Sullivan Warns: Ozempic and Wegovy Aren’t the Real Solution—The Crisis Is Our Disconnection from Food

Dr. Andrea D. Sullivan urges Americans to rethink the Ozempic craze and address the root cause: a lack of education about food and lifestyle.

The real epidemic is our disconnection from food—what we eat, why we eat, and how we use food to manage unresolved stress and trauma.” — Dr. Andrea Sullivan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for prescription weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy surges nationwide, renowned Sociologist and Naturopathic Physician Dr. Andrea D. Sullivan is urging the public to take a step back and examine the bigger picture.

With nearly five decades of combined experience in sociology and natural medicine, Dr. Sullivan believes the current obsession with quick-fix medications reflects a deeper, more dangerous issue: a profound lack of education about food, lifestyle, and the emotional roots of chronic disease.

“People are chasing injections for weight loss without ever addressing what’s really going on,” says Dr. Sullivan. “The real epidemic is our disconnection from food—what we eat, why we eat, and how we use food to manage unresolved stress and trauma.”

Semaglutide—the active ingredient in both Ozempic and Wegovy—mimics a natural gut hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. It was originally developed to treat Type 2 Diabetes, but has since become widely prescribed off-label for rapid weight loss. While often praised for its effectiveness, Sullivan warns that the growing trend masks long-term concerns. Patients have reported side effects such as nausea, gallbladder disease, pancreatitis, and thyroid tumors, with the full impact of prolonged use still unknown.

She emphasizes that many of the most common health conditions—obesity, high blood sugar, hypertension, inflammation—are not mysteries. They are lifestyle-based illnesses that can often be reversed through a combination of education, personal responsibility, and holistic support.

Rather than medicating symptoms, Dr. Sullivan encourages a return to basics:

- Eating whole, nutrient-rich foods and eliminating white sugar, white flour, and processed carbs

- Prioritizing movement—even just 10 minutes a few times per week

- Supporting the body with natural solutions such as flaxseed and berberine

- Drinking more water, getting consistent sleep, and addressing emotional triggers for overeating

“Weight is often a form of waste—physical, emotional, or spiritual,” she says. “If we want lasting change, we have to clean out what’s weighing us down, not just shrink it temporarily.”

Dr. Sullivan’s holistic framework is especially vital for women—particularly Black women—who are disproportionately impacted by chronic illness, medical bias, and caregiver burnout. These themes are explored in her book, The Sacrifices of Superwomen: Natural Remedies to Restore Balance (Koehler Books, October 2023), which provides tools to reclaim health without self-sacrifice.

About Dr. Andrea D. Sullivan

Dr. Andrea D. Sullivan is a trailblazer in both sociology and natural medicine. She was the first African American to earn a PhD in sociology/criminology from the University of Pennsylvania and the first African American graduate of Bastyr University’s naturopathic medicine program. A licensed naturopathic physician with over 36 years of experience, she is a founding member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and served on the D.C. Board of Medicine by mayoral appointment. She holds an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Sonoran University and is a sought-after lecturer, author, and media contributor. Her work centers on exposing the impact of racism, sexism, and stress on the health of our communities—and offering a better path forward.

