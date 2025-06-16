Compound Horse Feedstuff Market to Reach USD 13.9 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 4.6% CAGR

Compound Horse Feedstuff Market

Analysis of Compound Horse Feedstuff Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global compound horse feedstuff market is valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching USD 13.9 billion by 2035, driven by an increased awareness of equine health, rising horse ownership for both sport & recreational purposes and a growing demand for performance-optimized nutrition across the equestrian industry.Rising disposable incomes in developing regions and expanding participation in equestrian sports such as show jumping, dressage, and endurance riding are contributing to increasing feed quality expectations. Owners, breeders, and trainers are seeking specialized feed blends tailored to horse activity levels, age, and health status, such as high-fiber, low-starch formulations for digestive health or high-energy performance mixes enriched with amino acids, electrolytes, and antioxidants.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market DriversThe expansion of the equine industry, particularly in developed countries, is positively influencing the demand for quality compound feeds. Increased expenditure on premium pet and livestock feed, combined with a rising focus on digestive health, energy supply, and muscle growth for horses, is accelerating market expansion. Innovations in feed processing, along with organic and non-GMO ingredient trends, are also shaping the future trajectory.“A shift towards high-performance equine nutrition products, and growing awareness about customized feeding programs will continue to drive demand across global markets,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Winning StrategyProminent players are focusing on R&D to offer nutrition-rich, easily digestible, and customized compound feeds for specific horse breeds and performance goals. Strategic collaborations with equine veterinarians, training facilities, and sports teams are helping companies tap into niche customer segments. Sustainable sourcing and organic labeling are being adopted to meet evolving consumer expectations.Notable Developments:In 2022, Cargill expanded its equine nutrition line with feeds targeting young and performance horses with specific amino acid and energy requirements.Nutrena introduced a GMO-free compound feed product line aimed at premium customers concerned with feed purity and traceability.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its latest offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global compound horse feedstuff market, providing historical demand data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.This study presents essential insights based on:Feed Type (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, Others)Application (Performance Horses, Breeding Horses, Leisure Horses, Others)Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa)Key Companies Profiled:Cargill, Inc.Archer Daniels Midland CompanyNutrena (a brand of Cargill)Alltech Inc.Purina Animal Nutrition LLCForFarmers N.V.Saracen Horse FeedsBaileys Horse FeedsBlue Seal Feed Inc.Industry NewsIn 2023, Alltech launched a sustainability initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of its equine nutrition products, appealing to environmentally-conscious equestrian communities.Purina enhanced its R&D capabilities with a new equine research center to improve feed palatability and absorption in performance horses.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The probiotic agricultural cleaning solutions market is anticipated to rise to a worth of USD 2.2 billion by the year 2025. The industry is going to expand during the period 2025 to 2035 at a rate of CAGR 4.8%, rising to a total value of USD 3.6 billion at the end of the forecast time.Riding on an attractive CAGR of 7.2%, the global performance nutrition market is expected to surpass a market value of US$ 72.1 billion by 2033, up from US$ 36 billion in 2023.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

