Coherent Expands PowerMax™ Line with PM15k+ High-Power Laser Sensor and New Backscatter Shield for PM10k+

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading PowerMax™ sensor portfolio with two new innovations: the PM15K+ high-power laser sensor and a new backscatter shield option for the PM10K+. These new solutions address the growing demand for accurate, efficient, and safe measurement of high-power laser systems in industrial environments.

The PM15K+ sensor is designed to measure continuous laser power up to 15 kW, with the capability to handle intermittent power up to 20 kW. Featuring a large 100 mm x 100 mm active area, it accommodates wide beam diameters typically found in high-power diode and fiber laser systems. With a typical response time of just 5 seconds, the PM15K+ is ideal for high-throughput industrial settings that require fast, reliable laser power measurements.

Coherent also introduced a major enhancement to its popular PM10K+ sensor—a backscatter shield that dramatically improves measurement accuracy and safety. The shield reduces reflected laser energy from 10–15% down to 1% or less, capturing stray laser light that might otherwise interfere with surrounding equipment or personnel. It features a 65 mm round input aperture and integrates seamlessly with existing PM10K+ systems.

“These new innovations reflect our commitment to advancing the state of laser measurement,” said Dr. Torsten Rauch, Senior Vice President, Solid State Business Unit. “With the PM15K+ and backscatter shield for the PM10K+, users now have more tools to measure high-power lasers accurately, efficiently, and safely.”

Both new offerings are generally available and are fully compatible with the Coherent LabMax-Pro and PowerMax-Pro systems, supporting a wide range of industrial manufacturing, scientific, and medical laser applications.

For more information, meet our team at Laser World of Photonics, Munich, 24-27 June or visit coherent.com.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.