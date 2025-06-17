Teton Waters Ranch Supports Colorado Youth Outdoors Summer Camp with Grass-Fed Beef Enjoyed in the Great Outdoors

Colorado Youth Outdoors Northeast Executive Director Luke Brough, Program Manager Claire Haenny and Teton Waters Ranch CEO Kevin Pallaoro prepare the picnic area for family lunch. Teton Waters Ranch is providing 100% grass-fed beef hot dogs and hamburgers to the camp throughout the summer. Doug Riley, a longtime volunteer with CYO, carries a tray of grilled Teton Waters Ranch burgers ready for campers and families to enjoy. Colorado Youth Outdoors campers and their families queue up for a delicious lunch featuring hot dogs and hamburgers provided by Teton Waters Ranch. Campers enjoying Teton Waters Ranch 100% grass-fed burgers and hot dogs at the Colorado Youth Outdoors family lunch.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Teton Waters Ranch is proud to support Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO), a Fort Collins-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening relationships between kids and their parents through outdoor recreation. Teton’s 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef hot dogs and hamburgers will fuel Friday family lunches at CYO’s summer camp.

“At Teton Waters Ranch, we believe strong families are the foundation of strong, healthy communities,” said CEO Kevin Pallaoro. “Supporting Colorado Youth Outdoors’ mission is a natural fit for us. We’re honored to contribute to an experience that helps parents and kids build lasting bonds in the great outdoors.”

Each Friday, families join campers for lunch at the CYO campus which provides an opportunity for everyone to connect, unwind, and share what they learned from the week’s adventures in archery, fishing, canoeing and more. Thanks to Teton Waters Ranch’s donation, families can enjoy a delicious meal while focusing on what matters most: spending time together.

Teton Waters Ranch is committed to helping families enjoy better beef without sacrificing flavor, convenience, or values. Their grass-fed hot dogs, dinner and breakfast sausages, and burgers are Whole30 Approved and made with clean ingredients. The beef is sourced from humane farms that never use antibiotics or growth hormones. From pasture to plate, every product reflects their dedication to animal welfare, sustainable practices, and real, wholesome food.

Colorado Youth Outdoors serves thousands of youth and families each year through programs designed to foster connection, confidence, and character. With the support of local partners like Teton Waters Ranch, CYO is able to expand its impact and create even more meaningful experiences for families across northern Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to serve Teton Waters Ranch grass-fed beef to our campers and families,” said Luke Brough, Northeast Executive Director of Colorado Youth Outdoors. “It really elevates our Friday lunches which cap off a week of adventure and connection. Sharing a delicious meal strengthens the family bonds we foster.”

For more information on Colorado Youth Outdoors, visit www.coloradoyo.org. To learn more about Teton Waters Ranch products and where to find them at a store near you visit www.tetonwatersranch.com.

About Teton Waters Ranch

Teton Waters Ranch is on a mission to nourish families and the planet with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Sourced from ranchers who uphold rigid humane standards, each product reflects a deep commitment to animal welfare, environmental health and clean, high-quality food. Every bite supports a better food system—from pasture to plate. Learn more at TetonWatersRanch.com.

