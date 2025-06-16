JPatterson Realty Marks Five Years of Luxury Real Estate Excellence and Impact

JPatterson Realty celebrates five years of boutique luxury service in the Triangle region while deepening its philanthropic mission through the Della Lee Difference initiative.

John Delgado, Listing and Selling Realtor, Jennifer Patterson, Founder and Owner, and Sandy Estacio, Operations Manager (source: JPatterson Realty)

JPatterson Realty (JPR), the boutique real estate firm founded and led by Jennifer Patterson, is proudly celebrating its five-year anniversary. A Keller Williams Luxury partner and RealTrends-verified team, JPR has built its reputation on a distinctive concierge-style approach, a client-first mindset, and a growing commitment to community impact.

What sets JPR apart is not just its elite client base or track record of success in the high-net-worth segment of North Carolina’s Western Triangle region, it’s the heart behind the business. Patterson, a former CPA with nearly 20 years of experience in real estate, launched JPR as a reflection of her professional awareness and personal calling.

“This five-year milestone is both a celebration and a commitment,” Patterson said. “It’s a recognition of the relationships we have built with clients and communities, and a recommitment to lead with purpose, not just profits.”

Headquartered in the dynamic and highly educated Chapel Hill–Durham corridor, JPR serves a niche clientele. The average client, Patterson explains, typically holds a net worth of $4–5 million.

“These are not celebrities or billionaires,” she says. “They are people who have worked hard, saved well, and want a partner they can trust when buying or selling their home. We offer more than transactions, we offer clarity, discretion, and guidance.”

JPR’s small but dedicated team hopes to expand its presence across the full Triangle region, seeking new team members who share their high-touch approach and community-driven ethos.

But as Patterson looks forward, real estate is just one piece of her evolving vision. “The next chapter for me involves deepening my work through the Della Lee Difference,” she explains, referring to her philanthropic initiative named after her grandmother, Della Lee, a pioneering educator during the Depression era.

The Della Lee Difference operates on three pillars: Della Lee Homes, Della Lee Schools, and Della Lee Communities. Through Della Lee Homes, JPR donates a portion of its commissions to build homes in underserved regions around the world.

“It’s not just about giving,” Patterson said. “It’s about inviting others to be part of something meaningful. We want our clients to see the good they have helped create. To date, through Della Lee Homes, we have already helped build at least 30 houses across the Caribbean and Central America.”

Under Della Lee Schools, JPR supports a work-study program for students from low-income backgrounds with a local school.

The final pillar, Della Lee Communities, includes local engagement with food banks and other nonprofits in the Durham-Chapel Hill area.

When asked why she integrates giving so deeply into her business, Patterson is clear: “It’s who I am. I truly believe we are called to help each other, and that our success is meant to be shared.”

