Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2025

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share, is payable on July 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Contacts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.

Ethan Farris

IR@plymouthreit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.