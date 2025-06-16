Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works Marks 30+ Years as Covington’s Premier Custom Fence and Ironwork Specialist

Owner Tony Ostrowski

Celebrating over 30 years in Covington, Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works delivers trusted, custom fencing, ironwork, gates, and handrails across Southeast Louisiana.

We don’t just build fences—we build trust. That’s what has kept us going strong for over 30 years.” — Tony Ostrowski

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than three decades, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has proudly served Covington and surrounding areas with expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and top-quality materials. Founded by Tony Ostrowski in the early 1990s, the company is celebrating over 30 years of commitment to beautifying and securing Louisiana properties with custom fences, gates, and ornamental ironwork.

“We don’t just build fences. We build trust — and that’s what has kept us going for more than 30 years,” said Tony Ostrowski, founder and owner of Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works. “Every job we take on, we treat it like it’s our own home or business. That’s our standard.”

Locally owned and operated, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has grown from a small operation into one of Southeast Louisiana’s most trusted names in residential and commercial fencing. Known for both durability and design, the company offers a wide range of services tailored to customer needs and architectural styles, including:

-Custom Ornamental Iron Fences & Gates

-Wood and Vinyl Fencing

-Automatic Gate Systems

-Exterior Handrails (ADA-Compliant)

-Custom Fabrication for Unique Projects

-Columns

Serving not just Covington but also Mandeville, Madisonville, Abita Springs, Hammond, and other parts of St. Tammany Parish, the team works closely with homeowners, contractors, and property managers to design and install fencing that enhances curb appeal, increases security, and adds long-term value.

“Covington is a place where people take pride in their homes, and we take pride in helping them protect and beautify those homes,” Ostrowski added. “It’s been an honor to serve this community for so many years.”

Built for Louisiana, Built to Last

Tony’s Fencing is uniquely positioned to handle the challenges of Louisiana’s humid and shifting climate. All materials are carefully selected for longevity, and installations are engineered for strength, whether facing tropical storms or the test of time. The company’s automatic gate systems and ADA-compliant handrails are increasingly popular among aging homeowners looking for safer, more convenient property access.

The company has also maintained a loyal following thanks to transparent pricing, responsive communication, and clean, efficient project execution. Testimonials from repeat customers and local builders consistently highlight the professionalism and quality of the Tony’s Fencing team.

Free Estimates and Local Service

To request a free estimate or view examples of recent work, customers are encouraged to visit the official website at www.tonysfencingandiron.com or call 985-703-0595.

Whether securing a backyard, upgrading a commercial property, or designing a one-of-a-kind gate or railing, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works continues to stand out as a trusted partner in craftsmanship across Southeast Louisiana.

About Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works is a family-owned company based in Covington, LA, specializing in custom fencing, gates, ornamental iron, and handrails. With over 30 years of experience, the team is dedicated to quality, integrity, and service that exceeds expectations. The company is licensed, insured, and proudly serves the greater Northshore area.

📍 Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

📞 985-703-0595

🌐 https://www.tonysfencingandiron.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.