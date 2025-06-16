TLI Executive Director Featured in Medical Economics: New Article Highlights Innovations In Autism Care Models

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) proudly announces the publication of a new article by Executive Director Shawn Murphy in Medical Economics, titled "Autism research breakthroughs spawn innovative pediatric medical and behavioral care models." The article shines a spotlight on research-backed, integrated medical approaches that are transforming medical outcomes for autistic people—from care models to clinical trials.

In the article, Murphy outlines how the rise in autism diagnoses, the high rates of medical complexity among autistic people and the shortage of autism specialists are driving the urgent need for new approaches that are both inclusive and innovative. The article draws on the expertise of clinicians like Dr. Deepa Menon, Assistant Medical Director for the Center for Autism Services, Science & Innovation (CASSI) at Kennedy Krieger Institute. Menon emphasizes the importance of investigating physiological causes behind behavioral changes in autistic patients, underscoring how accurate medical assessments can dramatically improve quality of life.

"Traditional models simply cannot meet the volume and complexity of today’s autism care demands," said Murphy. "We're seeing a new generation of solutions emerge—models that are integrated, evidence-based, and truly patient-centered."

The article highlights some cutting-edge examples - Zest Pediatrics, Cortica, ECHO Autism and Gut Brain Axis Therapeutics - all of which reinforce the importance and timely nature of TLI’s Autism Knowledge Gateway (AKG) initiative, improving basic medical care for autistic people.

AKG: Transforming Autism Care

The AKG is a first-of-its-kind, AI-enabled library and collaboration hub providing clinicians, caregivers, and researchers access to thousands of peer-reviewed research articles on autism and its many comorbid conditions.

"Clinicians are under pressure, and time is short," Murphy notes. "That’s why we built the Autism Knowledge Gateway—to remove the knowledge barriers that delay or prevent effective treatment. We are delivering a solution that makes trusted, medically validated information actionable at the point of care."

The AKG complements these advances by putting life-saving knowledge directly in the hands of physicians and families. More than a library, the platform offers:

Human-written and AI-powered summaries of research

Easy-to-navigate categorization across 20+ autism-related topics

Tools for private discussion, peer collaboration, and community feedback

A mission to reduce suffering through better access to medical care

Uniting the Autism Community Around Better Basic Healthcare

In addition to working with doctors and scientists to develop the first version of the platform, the AKG team has been busy engaging with a range of autism advocacy groups to promote the ubiquitous importance of better healthcare. Since launching in November 2024, the AKG team has engaged with the ARC, Autism Speaks, Documenting Hope, ECHO Autism, IFM, MAPs and TACA and continues to bring the diverse community together to ensure healthcare is a priority.

About the Autism Knowledge Gateway

TLI launched the AKG to bridge the gap between what we know and what we do in autism care. The platform is currently available through an open access pilot program running through 2025. TLI invites healthcare professionals, caregivers, and researchers to join the pilot and help shape the future of autism healthcare.

To read the full Medical Economics article, visit: https://www.medicaleconomics.com/view/autism-research-breakthroughs-spawn-innovative-pediatric-medical-and-behavioral-care-models

Join the Movement

Help us unite all corners of the autism community around what is already known about effective medical care.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

