Groove Low Sports Launches Patent-Pending Golf Towel System with Integrated Brush, Magnet, and Clip

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groove Low Sports is pleased to announce the official release of its patent-pending Groove Low Towel System , offering a uniquely engineered solution to help golfers maintain cleaner equipment while delivering enhanced convenience and customizability. Designed by experienced golfers with decades of expertise in the textile industry, Groove Low Sports has developed a functional accessory that combines superior materials with innovative features not currently available in traditional golf towels.At its core, the Groove Low Towel System integrates a high-performance brush, industrial-strength magnet, and precision-engineered clip into its design. The brush, which was specifically selected for its effectiveness, easily removes dirt, grass, and debris from club grooves, allowing golfers to optimize their equipment performance with every shot. Clean grooves are essential for generating proper spin, accuracy, and ball control—particularly under varying course conditions."Our objective from the beginning was simple: to create a golf towel system that is both highly functional and enjoyable for golfers to use," says Ken Marcoon, Founder of Groove Low Sports. "We recognized a gap in the market where most golf towels were being reduced in size and quality, while prices continued to rise. We took our combined experience in textiles and golf and developed a system that provides more value, technology, and durability without exceeding the cost of conventional products."In addition to the integrated brush, the towel features a proprietary magnet system—the strongest in its class—ensuring that the towel remains securely attached to metal surfaces on golf bags or carts. This stability prevents the towel from detaching during transport or play, a frequent issue with many existing towel designs. The included clip, which carries custom logo options, allows for easy magnetic attachment while doubling as a convenient holder for rangefinders, reducing the need for constant retrieval during a round. Each towel measures a generous caddie-size 17" x 40", providing ample surface area for both cleaning and drying.Groove Low Sports also offers extensive customization options, making the towel system a popular choice for tournaments, golf clubs, and organizations seeking branded gifts for participants. Clients can select multiple logo placements, Pantone color choices, and receive custom mockups from Groove Low Sports’ graphic design team. This flexibility allows tournament directors and club managers to present players with a unique, highly functional keepsake that reflects the identity of the host organization.Professional golfer JT Poston, a multiple-time PGA TOUR winner, serves as the company’s flagship brand ambassador. Poston quickly partnered with Groove Low Sports after recognizing the towel system’s unique performance advantages and practical design. His early support reflects the company’s growing reputation for innovation within the golf industry.The Groove Low Towel System is available for direct purchase and custom orders by contacting Groove Low Sports. Designed for golfers at every level—from private country clubs to public courses—the system offers a practical and affordable marketing tool that delivers both performance and presentation.For more information, visit www.groovelowsports.com About Groove Low SportsBased in Charleston, South Carolina, Groove Low Sports designs innovative golf accessories that combine functionality, durability, and modern design. Drawing on 30 years of experience in the textile industry and a passion for the game, Groove Low Sports developed the patent-pending Groove Low Towel System to address the practical needs of golfers while introducing premium materials and advanced features to the market. The company remains committed to offering high-value products that enhance player experience while maintaining accessible pricing for individuals, clubs, and tournaments alike.Beyond its commitment to golf innovation, Groove Low Sports is also proud to support military families and veterans, particularly through the Folds of Honor mission. In addition, Groove Low Sports has produced custom towels for organizations such as the Veterans Golf Association, further strengthening its ongoing commitment to giving back to the military community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.