HIP Video Promo Presents: Jared Hallock premieres all new music video "My Destiny" on Music-News.com

Jared Hallock is back with all new epic single "My Destiny"

ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jared Hallock is a dedicated craftsman of effortlessly charming, pleasantly unusual tracks laced with delightful doses of absurdity. The mind behind Project213, this songwriter, composer, producer, and publisher, is one of many accomplished artists contributing to the vibrant, kaleidoscopic Boise, Idaho music scene.

Now splitting time between Boise and Nashville, Hallock has planted creative roots in both cities. His songwriting continues to flourish through collaborations with a diverse range of artists around the world, while his catalog evolves with fearless eccentricity, breaking genre rules and bending expectations. In Hallock’s musical universe, avant-garde aesthetics meet tongue-in-cheek storytelling, and each song flirts with the limits of what music can express, where it can transport fans, and how deeply it can captivate.

“My Destiny,” released under Jared Hallock’s name, is far from a solo effort. Through a deeply collaborative, tech-enabled process, Hallock tapped into a global network of artists to bring the track to life, melding voices, ideas, and sounds from around the world.

This song captures the nervous inner monologue that creeps in when one's standing face-to-face with fate. Inspired by whisper-driven production like the Ying Yang Twins’ “Wait (The Whisper Song)” and Snoop Dogg & Pharrell’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Hallock layers sultry spoken-word whispers over a slinky bassline, eerie whistles, and West Side Story-esque snaps. The atmosphere is surreal—grandiose, mysterious, and strangely familiar.

Despite the narrator’s attempt to play it cool, there’s a sense of awe, even disbelief, at finding his “destiny” beside him, “chilling out” and “sharing smiles.” Whether destiny is a shimmering goal, a long-awaited love, or something more abstract, Hallock leaves that beautifully unresolved, inviting the listener to decide for themselves.

Dada-esque absurdism—defined by its embrace of chance, spontaneity, and, of course, absurdity—makes it the perfect stylistic match for the “My Destiny” music video. Brought to life through a uniquely animated, collage-like design, the video unravels a universal tale of yearning, with the insecure narrator at the helm. Everyone has been there—trying (perhaps a little too hard) to impress someone who isn't exactly paying attention. In this case, the object of this tennis player’s affection is a girl who soaks up the spotlight, her radiance enchanting everyone around her. But to the narrator, she’s not just dazzling— she’s his “destiny.” This surreal love letter unfolds like a rom-com, full of humorous moments and intriguing details, all culminating in a nail-biting tennis match. After all, tennis is a game of love, and this player is determined to prove that he is the one—the only one—worthy of her consideration. Does he win the match? Does he win her heart? Step onto the court of this surreal romance to see where the serve lands.

