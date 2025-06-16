Telaid Launches Integrated Security Strategies to Balance Retail Theft Prevention and Customer Experience

Photo Courtesy of: Telaid

NORCROSS, Ga., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telaid , a trusted technology integrator, has rolled out its integrated security strategies aimed at helping retailers reduce theft while maintaining a positive customer experience. As retail crime continues to rise nationwide, the company’s approach combines physical security infrastructure with intelligent technology and staff training to support retailers in adapting to evolving threats.

According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2023 National Retail Security Survey, inventory shrink reached $112.1 billion in 2022, up from $93.9 billion the year before. More than 70% of retailers reported an increase in aggressive and violent organized retail crime (ORC). In response, many stores have resorted to visible deterrents such as locking up products or placing guards at entrances—measures that can create friction for everyday shoppers.

“You shouldn’t need to find an associate just to buy a toothbrush,” said Steve Collins, Vice President of Business Development at Telaid. “It’s a friction point that erodes customer trust, especially when it’s not balanced with thoughtful strategy.”

Telaid’s integrated security strategies are designed to offer a more balanced alternative. The company provides end-to-end solutions that include network infrastructure, wireless capabilities, and physical security systems. These systems are layered with intelligent tools such as AI-powered video analytics, RFID tags, and self-locking shopping carts, which can detect and deter suspicious behavior without disrupting the shopping experience.

“When layered strategically, these technologies can reduce loss without turning stores into fortresses,” Collins said.

Integrated platforms are also helping retailers improve response times and make better-informed decisions. Telaid’s unified systems bring together video surveillance, access control, electronic article surveillance (EAS), and analytics dashboards into a single interface. This enables asset protection teams to identify trends, track incidents, and coordinate responses more effectively.

“These systems don’t just alert you to theft—they help identify when and where it’s happening, how often, and under what circumstances,” said Collins. “That data becomes actionable when you're trying to decide whether to invest in personnel, tech upgrades, or operational changes.”

The strategies also include design elements that limit the visibility of security features. To avoid making customers feel watched or distrusted, many retailers are choosing discreet surveillance options such as ceiling-mounted AI cameras, low-profile sensors, and intelligent shelving.

Training is another critical component of Telaid’s strategy. The company works with retailers to train store associates not only on how to use the new technologies, but also how to identify threats, follow non-confrontational protocols, and maintain a safe environment.

According to the NRF, many retailers are implementing safety-first policies that discourage direct engagement with suspected offenders. The emphasis is on de-escalation and staff safety.

Decision-making in retail security is also becoming more localized. Telaid supports this shift by equipping district managers and local asset protection leaders with tools and data that allow for real-time responses tailored to local conditions.

“The stakes are too high. Retailers that blend smart technology with a customer-first mindset will be the ones that stay competitive as expectations change,” Collins added.

As retailers face increasing pressures from theft, evolving threats, and customer expectations, Telaid’s integrated security strategies aim to provide a practical and scalable solution. The approach enables loss prevention efforts to become part of a retailer’s overall strategy—supporting profitability, safety, and the shopping experience.

About Telaid

Telaid is a leading technology integrator specializing in the rapid deployment of IT infrastructure, physical security, and wireless solutions. With over 40 years of experience, Telaid helps enterprises in retail and other industries achieve operational efficiency and business resilience through turnkey technology deployment and support. The company delivers customized solutions that meet evolving business needs across hundreds of locations nationwide.

