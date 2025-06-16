Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of BLD Services, LLC

Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Expands Lateral Rehabilitation Service Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of BLD Services, LLC, a national pipeline rehabilitation service provider headquartered in Kenner, Louisiana.

Founded in 2001, BLD Services is the nation’s largest manufacturer and installer of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lateral liners, operating throughout the Central and Eastern U.S. In addition, the company’s underground utilities group is one of the largest water pipeline service providers on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

BLD fabricates Service Connection Seal + Lateral (SCS+L) from its manufacturing facility in Nashville, Tennessee, under the strictest safety and quality standards. The company is a trusted vendor of Purchasing Cooperative of America, a national purchasing cooperative, and it holds a contract with COSTARS™ that can be utilized by agencies in Pennsylvania.

BLD will operate independently with the support of Azuria’s resources. President Dan Wager and Vice President Jacob Trapani, Sr. will continue to run the business.

“BLD’s reputation is unmatched, and its teams include top industry talent,” said Rob Tullman, President & CEO, Azuria Water Solutions. “The company brings several important capabilities to Azuria’s growing list of services.”

Azuria welcomes BLD to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com.

For more information, contact: Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications Azuria Water Solutions bkerley@azuria.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.