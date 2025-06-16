Enright-McPherran Professional Consulting Announces its Profit-Driven Framework, Business Trinity Chart

Florida-based consulting firm Enright-McPherran, specializing in business intelligence, profitability modeling, and forecasting, is proud to announce the formal launch of its Business Trinity Chart.

Miramar, Florida, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enright-McPherran Professional Consulting firm, known for its innovative approach to business intelligence, has officially launched the Business Trinity Chart, a groundbreaking visual framework designed to redefine how companies manage profitability, decision-making, and operational clarity across industries, from consumer goods and retail to law firms and construction.





Enright & McPherran Professional Consulting

Founded by the late David Enright and Scott McPherran, Enright-McPherran has built its reputation working across the Americas, Europe, and Asia by designing tailored profitability models that honor one guiding principle: balance. The Business Trinity Chart is the firm’s most ambitious tool to date, one that transforms how organizations interpret performance data and act on it in real time.

“Everything starts with an equilateral triangle,” explained McPherran. “Three equal sides, three equal angles. It’s a symbol of balance and a perfect metaphor for what makes a business unit truly profitable.”

At its core, the Business Trinity Chart answers three main questions: How much revenue did I generate? How profitably did I generate that revenue? How much inventory or assets did I carry to generate it?





Each business unit is represented by two triangles: one for expectations and one for actual performance. When actual metrics deviate from their expected range, they are flagged with indicators, helping leaders spot issues instantly and act before performance slips too far off track.

“Traditional reporting can be rich in data but poor in usability,” McPherran said. “The Business Trinity Chart doesn’t replace analysis. It prioritizes it. You can scan ten units and instantly know which three are dragging profitability down. It’s as fast and intuitive as a second grader reading a flashcard.”

For law firms, where profitability has long been misunderstood as just hours billed minus costs, the model introduces Timekeeper ROI (TKROI) and Predictive Cash Flow analysis to provide deeper insights. It evaluates profitability across collection patterns, operating margins, and active workload, predicting when time worked becomes money earned and where write-offs are likely.

The firm’s name itself, Enright-McPherran, is a nod to its values: ‘Right’ for doing what is strategically correct in moments of critical decision-making, and ‘Fair’ for its unwavering honesty and client-first approach.

What makes Enright-McPherran’s approach distinct is its commitment to customizing every model. “We don’t make companies fit the shoe. We make the shoe fit the company,” says McPherran. “That’s how we’ve helped clients move faster and smarter, not harder.”

With its scalable design, the Business Trinity Chart brings executive-level insight down to individual practice groups or departments. From forecasting to daily operations, it aligns everyone toward the same profitability goals and helps avoid year-end surprises like massive layoffs or missed revenue targets.







