Meriwest Credit Union Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year as 2025 Best Place to Work

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union has been honored as a 2025 Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, achieving this distinguished award for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition, made as part of the annual survey conducted by the two publications and based on exceptional employee survey scores, celebrates organizations that excel in creating dynamic, employee-centric cultures.

Meriwest Credit Union has consistently demonstrated its commitment to building a workplace that champions teamwork, innovation, and employee support. This six-year streak underscores the credit union’s focus on fostering an environment where employees thrive through professional development opportunities, wellness initiatives, and a collaborative spirit.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. “This achievement is a testament to the passion and commitment of our exceptional team, whose dedication to our mission continues to make Meriwest a dynamic and rewarding place to build a career.”

Rooted in its core philosophy of ‘People Helping People,’ Meriwest Credit Union continues to lead the financial services industry by prioritizing employee satisfaction, member-focused solutions, and meaningful community impact. This recognition reinforces Meriwest’s position as a trailblazer in delivering exceptional financial services while nurturing a workplace that inspires excellence.

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union ($2.1B in assets) is among Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, mortgage, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal for the last 5 years in a row. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

