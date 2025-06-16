Circana Partners with TikTok

Circana Recognized as Badged TikTok Measurement Partner with a Lift Specialty

Chicago, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana joins TikTok's Marketing Partner Program now badged in the measurement category with a focus area in sales lift. Circana has met TikTok's rigorous criteria for advanced measurement solutions, recognizing the impact of its Household Lift™ solution. This partnership empowers consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers to measure the impact of their TikTok advertising campaigns on offline sales with unparalleled accuracy and insight.

Circana Household Lift enables TikTok's advertisers to answer critical performance questions about their campaigns, helping them understand if their ads are driving incremental purchases, attracting new households, or encouraging increased spending from existing customers. With TikTok’s expansive reach and engaged community, this partnership brings a data-driven approach to gauging advertising effectiveness and optimizing campaign strategies for meaningful business growth.

“TikTok is continuously evolving its measurement capabilities to help advertisers better understand the full impact of their campaigns on driving both online and offline outcomes,” said Casey Hamlyn, Head of Marketing Science, North America at TikTok. “Measurement partners are a key part of that effort, bringing trusted and differentiated insights that enable brands to uncover the incremental lift in performance resulting from their investment on TikTok."

Dave Slowik, Executive Vice President of Global Media for Circana, said, “At Circana, our mission is to help advertisers leverage data-driven insights to achieve measurable growth. Our partnership with TikTok exemplifies this by delivering cutting-edge measurement solutions that connect advertising performance to real-world outcomes. Together, we are enabling brands to make more informed decisions and unlock new opportunities for success.”

Circana is thrilled to join the trusted ecosystem of TikTok partners. By bridging the gap between digital advertising and offline purchase behavior, the partnership enables TikTok advertisers to further harness the power of actionable insights to refine their strategies and boost ROI.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

