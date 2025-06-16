Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Albany County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on June 2, 2025 following a motor vehicle accident involving an off-duty Colonie Police Department (CPD) officer on May 27, 2025.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on May 27, a civilian was walking on Old Loudon Road in the hamlet of Latham when he was struck by a car driven by an off-duty CPD officer. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he remained until he was pronounced dead on June 2, 2025.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.