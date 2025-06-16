CUTWORX USA Announces Exclusive North American Partnership with Comagrav CNC & Digital Cutting Solutions

Comagrov and CUTWORX USA Announce Distribution Agreement

CUTWORX USA and Comagrav have announced an exclusive distribution agreement for North America.

During Printing United 2025, CUTWORX USA will mark the debut of the products from Comagrave.” — CUTWORX USA Marketing

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUTWORX USA is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with COMAGRAV, becoming the sole distributor and service provider for COMAGRAV’s CNC and digital cutting solutions across North America. This collaboration includes the renowned Notus Plus and Digi Corsa platforms, expanding the CUTWORX USA product portfolio to meet the growing demands of industries ranging from soft signage and print to metalworking, furniture manufacturing, packaging, and industrial production.About COMAGRAV – Precision Engineering Since 1999Headquartered in the Czech Republic, COMAGRAV (a division of COMAC spol. s r.o.) has been engineering high-performance CNC machines since 1999. Known for precision, durability, and innovation, COMAGRAV’s cutting systems are trusted across sectors to process plastics, foams, wood, and metal with unmatched reliability and accuracy.Comagrav Notus Plus 3000 to Debut at PRINTING United Expo 2025As a highlight of this new alliance, the Comagrav Notus Plus 3000 will make its North American debut at PRINTING United Expo 2025, held October 22–24 in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees can visit Booth 848 to witness live demonstrations of this next-generation CNC router.Engineered for high-output, precision-driven workflows, the Notus Plus 3000 is built for performance with features such as:-High-Precision Cutting for metal, signage, packaging, furniture, and industrial materials-Advanced Motion Control with Mitsubishi servomotors and helical rack drives-Rugged Build Quality featuring a stress-relieved steel frame for long-term stability-Workflow Integration designed for seamless automation and scalable production environmentsLeadership and VisionLeading the product rollout for CUTWORX USA will be Marc Rannow, serving as Product Manager, alongside Quentin Edwards. Their combined expertise underscores CUTWORX USA’s commitment to delivering superior service, support, and cutting-edge technology to customers across North America.Join Us at PRINTING United 2025Experience the Comagrav Notus Plus 3000 in action and explore how CUTWORX USA is shaping the future of precision cutting technology.Event: PRINTING United Expo 2025Dates: October 22–25, 2025Location: Orlando, FloridaCUTWORX USA Booth: #848Free Expo Pass Code: 182470

