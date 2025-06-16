XRP News: Nimanode’s $NMA Presale Explodes Past 20% Softcap Target, is this the next 10X DeFi Mover?

LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine the future where your entire workflow on the Blockchain is powered by AI to get maximum benefits of it. This goes from investing, security, compliance, monitoring and every significant interaction being automated via AI agents. That is the future of work and that is where Nimanode comes in as the first platform of its kind to deliver a zero-code solution for launching on-chain AI agents that can perform these complex blockchain tasks.

Nimanode has drawn massive investor confidence with its $NMA Presale, having so far surpassed expectations by rapidly filling 20% of its softcap target with support of early adopters seeking exposure to the next phase of Web3 technology.

Pioneering the AI x Blockchain Tech on XRP Ledger

Built natively on XRPL, Nimanode leverages the blockchain’s speed, low fees, and scalability to enable high-frequency, low-latency AI agent execution. The platform’s agents are capable of:

Executing smart contracts via XRPL Hooks



Scanning wallets and tokens for real-time risk



Monitoring compliance in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)



Managing liquidity and maximizing APY across XRPL protocols



Operating 24/7 as decentralized customer support interfaces



NMA Token: Powering DeFi Innovation

At the core of Nimanode is the Agent Marketplace, where users can license, share, and monetize AI agents with other users and businesses. Combined with its SDK for developers and drag-and-drop builder for creators, Nimanode is positioning itself as a hub for Web3 automation and on-chain labor.

$NMA , the platform’s utility token, is used for:

Deploying and upgrading agents



Licensing agents via the marketplace



Staking to earn protocol rewards



Participating in decentralized governance

Market Analysts already predict strong upside upon exchange listing of $NMA as demand for agent-based infrastructure gains traction.

This is a chance to invest in $NMA before its Listing at 25% higher than Presale value, however whales position for more as they eye a 10X surge on Launch.



$NMA Token Sale is Ongoing

With a total of 90 million $NMA representing 45% of $NMA allocated for the presale, this marks a unique and promising chance to claim early access into one of XRP Ledger’s most innovative projects, spearheading the AI ecosystem on the blockchain.

Joining in the NimaNode Presale is quite straightforward

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit

Send to an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens Xaman recommended.

Participate in the Presale: Visit the NimaNode presale page ( https://nimanode.com/presale ), send your XRP to the provided presale address, and secure your $NMA tokens.

As Nimanode Presale gains momentum, now is a perfect opportunity to position at the next wave of Blockchain innovation poised for massive gains through the integration of Web3 and AI.

Final Word

The future of blockchain is autonomous AI agents working for you and it begins with Nimanode. As the XRP ecosystem continues to attract global attention, Nimanode is entering the scene with purpose — to become the backbone of autonomous Web3 infrastructure.

By merging artificial intelligence with no-code tools on one of the fastest blockchains in existence, Nimanode is redefining how value, automation, and intelligence move through decentralized systems.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a7bf532-c402-4839-a707-e75cd5949aad

