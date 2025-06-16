Crawlbase Unveils New Site Showcasing Cutting-Edge Web Scraping API

Crawlbase introduces a newly redesigned website, spotlighting its robust web scraping API and scalable data extraction solutions.

Los Angeles, CA , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawlbase, a global provider of data crawling solutions, has launched its new website, offering an improved user interface and clear access to its powerful web scraping API. This news signals the company’s ongoing growth as a data automation provider, offering advanced tools to developers, startups, enterprises and digital marketers seeking to crawl website data efficiently and reliably.



The redesigned platform highlights Crawlbase’s signature scraping API, allowing users to collect publicly available web data from any website, including those protected by JavaScript or anti-bot systems. The streamlined homepage features direct paths to documentation, pricing, use cases and customer support, offering developers a smooth onboarding experience. With its focus on speed, scalability and reliability, the updated platform showcases Crawlbase’s effort to make data collection accessible for users with varying levels of technical expertise.

The company serves clients around the globe, including in the United States, Europe, Asia and beyond. Its new website showcases its solutions in industries such as e-commerce, real estate and travel. It also has solutions for agencies doing SEO monitoring and market research.

At the heart of the platform is the Crawlbase API, which can render JavaScript, rotate IPs and bypass captchas, enabling users to collect structured and unstructured data at scale. It also offers geo-targeting capabilities, enabling location-specific data collection. This team can also integrate with Python, PHP, Node.js and other popular languages, making it flexible for developers and data engineers.

What sets Crawlbase apart is its focus on developer productivity and transparent pricing. Its updated dashboard lets users monitor usage in real-time and provides detailed logs for each request. This level of control gives users full visibility into how their scraping operations are running.

The website also outlines additional web scraping tools such as Crawlers, Data Center Proxies and the Smart Proxy Network, all of which are designed to support businesses of various sizes. For companies needing a turnkey data extraction solution, Crawlbase provides an API that automatically detects and adapts to the structure of the target website. This allows users to spend less time coding and more time acting on the data collected.

Crawlbase also offers enterprise support including volume discounts making it an ideal choice for businesses with high-volume data needs. With growing demand for reliable data pipelines in AI, automation and analytics, it positions itself as a go-to provider for efficient, real-time access to online data sources.

The new site design improves access to product information, case studies, API documentation and tutorials, all of which are crucial for users needing to get started quickly or scale existing data collection projects. Whether companies need to crawl website data once or thousands of times per day, Crawlbase provides the infrastructure to support those demands reliably. Its updated branding thus reflects a focus on user-centric design and technical capability.

About Crawlbase

Crawlbase is a leading web data platform providing reliable access to public internet data through its web scraping API and automation tools. The company supports startups, developers and enterprises looking to scale their data operations efficiently and securely.



