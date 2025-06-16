Pulsar Fusion Confirms Expansion to U.S. with New Texas Office, Signs MOU with Thales Alenia Space, Unveils UK’s Largest Space Testing Facility, and Releases New Mission Video to Titan

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Fusion, the UK-based fusion propulsion company behind the breakthrough Sunbird platform, today announced a series of major developments as it expands its global footprint, advances key partnerships, and showcases its vision for interplanetary travel.

The company is opening a new U.S. office in Austin, Texas, positioning itself at the heart of the rapidly growing American space and innovation ecosystem. This strategic move supports Pulsar’s increasing engagement with U.S.-based clients and investors.

Pulsar UK has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thales Alenia Space (TAS) in relation to Pulsar’s 5kW MOONRANGER Hall-effect thrusters, which are being live test-fired. This signifies the latest indication of Pulsars broadening commercial appeal to Tier 1 aerospace primes.

Meanwhile in Bletchley, England, Pulsar is preparing to pump down the first of its two newly built space-grade vacuum chambers, now officially the largest of their kind in the United Kingdom. These facilities will enable critical qualification and endurance testing for both Pulsar’s Hall-effect thrusters and its next-generation Sunbird platform.

As part of its public outreach and future mission planning, the company has also released its latest concept video , showcasing a Sunbird-powered mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. The video illustrates how Pulsar’s fusion systems could cut travel times dramatically, delivering critical payloads across the solar system faster and more efficiently than current propulsion methods allow.

CEO Richard Dinan said:

“Nuclear fusion is the pinnacle of space propulsion technology. These reactors are uniquely suited for in-orbit use, and in many ways, it’s more practical to use fusion for space propulsion than for energy on Earth. That said, we must pursue both and I believe we will ultimately succeed in both.

The recent acceleration in AI capabilities is a true game-changer for fusion. These systems will help us manage ultra-hot plasmas with far greater precision, enabling reactors to become smaller, more intelligent, and vastly more practical. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be building fusion systems”

About Pulsar Fusion Ltd.

Established in 2013 as Applied Fusion Systems, Pulsar Fusion develops hyper-fast space propulsion systems using nuclear fusion. Fusion offers the best alternative with sufficient exhaust speed and thrust to propel spacecraft beyond our solar system. In 2022 and 2023 Pulsar Fusion was awarded multiple funding rounds from the UK Space Agency to conduct research into nuclear electric propulsion and to expand their large HET development. Pulsar is creating an ecosystem of propulsion systems and services that advance the use of fusion as a near-limitless, clean energy source.

For more information, visit https://pulsarfusion.com .

Media Contact

Danielle Perez

Firecracker PR

danielle@firecrackerpr.com

(888) 317-4687 ext. 705





A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d41a44-68cf-4c2b-bcec-f3ffe82b3bfe

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9b98006-7fad-4d70-96c6-d3c7055febb2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39badd5c-5d34-4fd6-9687-71b2eeb84bcc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d51f68c5-a022-49aa-ab2b-0d5a84c61ee2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c77e2cd-6028-4e4f-8dfe-58c35ec33259

Sunbird Sunbird represents a significant leap in space propulsion technology, with the potential to dramatically shorten interplanetary travel times and continue to position the UK as a leader in space innovation and scientific excellence. Thruster Image Pulsar’s 5kW MOONRANGER Hall-effect thrusters Thales Alenia Space (TAS)-Image Pulsar UK has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thales Alenia Space (TAS) Pulsar Fusion & Thales Alenia Space (TAS)-Image The latest indication of Pulsar's broadening commercial appeal to Tier 1 aerospace primes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.