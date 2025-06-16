CHESROWN AUTOMOTIVE EXPANDS INTO SIDNEY, OHIO WITH ACQUISITION OF THREE DEALERSHIPS FROM GERMAIN MOTOR COMPANY

Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Acquisition of Chesrown Chevrolet-GMC, Chesrown Ford, and Chesrown CDJR of Sidney

Columbus, OH, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Infantino, Director of the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Germain Chevrolet-GMC, Germain Ford, and Germain Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Sidney, Ohio to Jim Gill, Ryan Gill, and Joseph Gill of Chesrown Automotive. The transaction, which closed on June 3, 2025, includes the rebranding of the dealerships to Chesrown Chevrolet GMC of Sidney, Chesrown Ford of Sidney, and Chesrown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Sidney.

The newly acquired dealerships proudly serve drivers in Sidney, Piqua, Troy, Findlay, Dayton, and Bellefontaine and can be found at

Chesrown Chevrolet GMC of Sidney – 2596 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

– 2596 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365 Chesrown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Sidney – 2594 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

– 2594 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365 Chesrown Ford of Sidney– 2343 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

The Chevrolet-GMC and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stores sit side by side in 16,000 sq. ft. buildings on an 8.8-acre lot. Directly across the street, the Ford dealership spans 27,000 sq. ft. on 11 acres. Combined, the three dealerships occupy nearly 20 acres and feature over 50 service bays, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, vehicle lifes, and advanced diagnostic tools, delivering robust service capabilities for the surrounding communities.

The Germain Motor Company made the strategic decision to divest these three locations to focus on expansion opportunities in other markets. Germain Motor Company will continue to operate dealerships throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and Montana.

This acquisition marks the first major expansion for Chesrown Automotive under Jim Gill. His sons Ryan and Joseph will jointly oversee daily operations across all three Sidney locations. Chesrown Automotive, which has been in business for over 50 years, also operates the Chesrown Chevrolet GMC dealership in Delaware, Ohio, serving customers throughout Columbus, Dublin, and Mario.

“We are excited for the opportunity to own seven domestic brands in one market and we look forward to serving the Sidney community as well as Dayton’s northern communities,” stated Jim Gill. He continued with, “Special thanks to the Germain family, Chris Infantino, and Tim Lamb for helping make this transaction process smooth and efficient.”

Chris Infantino added, “It was a pleasure to work with both the Germain and Gill families. Their professionalism and cooperation with each other helped make for a successful and fast transaction.”

Germain Motor Company acquired the Chevrolet-GMC and CDJR stores from Dan Hemm in April 2021. Mr. Hemm had operated the stores since 1984. The Ford dealership was purchased in May 2023 from James and Jason Hunt of Buckeye Auto Group, who had owned it since 2007.

