Gray Media Names David Hughes as General Manager of WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut

ATLANTA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named David Hughes as the next General Manager of WFSB, the CBS affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut. He succeeds Dana Neves, who recently became a Senior Managing Vice President at Gray. David joins the WFSB team effective July 9, 2025.

David has served as General Manager of Gray’s WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW) in Cleveland, Ohio since June 2023. During his time in Cleveland, he was instrumental in establishing a partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers and launching the Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Since its inception in August of 2024, the Ohio-focused sports broadcast network has aired more than 200 sporting events. In addition, David helped secure the broadcast rights to air packages of Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Columbus Crew games.

Previously, David was General Manager at Gray’s WSAZ (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, and WVIR (NBC) in Charlottesville, Virginia. Prior to those positions, he served as the news director at Gray’s WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke, Virginia. David’s career includes various roles in the news departments at WFLA in Tampa, Florida, WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina, and WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

