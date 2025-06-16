Shareholders who owned KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) (“KnowBe4”) concerning potential securities law violations related to its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of KnowBe4 should contact the Firm prior to the August 5, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The class includes investors who:

Held KnowBe4 common stock as of the December 7, 2022 record date and were entitled to vote on the “take-private” merger with Vista Equity Partners; or



Sold shares of KnowBe4 common stock between October 12, 2022 (deal announcement) and February 1, 2023 (merger close).



Allegations of Misleading Disclosures

The complaint alleges that KnowBe4 and its executives made materially false or misleading statements and omitted critical facts in SEC filings. Specifically, it is alleged that the company failed to disclose the following:

The unfair sales process that benefited Vista;

Conflicts undermining the Special Committee’s independence;

KKR’s intent to increase its investment post-deal after learning the offer price;

Preferential treatment toward Vista over alternative bidders;

Failure to explore strategic alternatives to a full sale;

Lack of independence of a key shareholder due to ties to the Chief Executive Officer.

These misrepresentations allegedly deprived shareholders of information necessary to make a fully informed decision regarding the merger vote and consideration of appraisal rights.

