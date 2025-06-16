LocatorX Wins “Asset Tracking Software of the Year” in 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX, a trusted provider of IoT-driven asset visibility solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “Asset Tracking Software of the Year” award in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The LocatorX Visibility Suite offers secure supply chain visibility powered by TAA-Compliant IoT sensors (BLE, GPS, NFC, and LoRaWan), its patented LX Digital Fingerprint, and secure data intelligence platform. LocatorX logs and tracks each move, event, or other activity for each asset, generating an immutable ledger. This provides a comprehensive audit trail of key data points in the warehouse, yard, port, or in transit.

The patented LX Digital Fingerprint is a unique intelligent product identifier that creates a digital thread from the birth of an asset through its lifecycle. LocatorX can also ingest data from existing identifiers including barcodes, UUIDs, serial numbers, and QR codes into the LX Digital Fingerprint, ensuring it is the single source of truth for the asset.

All data collected is secured and accessible by only authorized parties. Automatic documentation of each asset's journey enhances Chain of Custody (CoC) and enables advanced reporting to support audits and compliance mandates. Organizations can maintain a detailed record of truth for every asset, including parent/child relationships.

“Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for recognizing LocatorX with the ‘Asset Tracking Software of the Year’ award. We are excited that we have been honored for the second year in a row,” said Chester Kennedy, CEO of LocatorX. “By providing visibility from the manufacturer to the end user, our customers have peace of mind knowing not only where their assets are but where they have been, and who handled them. When we relocated our headquarters to NeoCity, we positioned ourselves at the heart of a technology innovation center. This recent award validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of tracking technology. We are not just helping companies locate items, we are enabling them to develop and deliver products with complete confidence.”

The Awards program is conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization. The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“LocatorX helps organizations not only locate items but establish trust and ensure provenance over their assets. For decades, companies have been working on improving the security of components across supply chains. However, the majority of companies still struggle with tracking assets from the creation of an item through consumption,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “LocatorX allows you to know exactly where your assets are in real-time, whether they are on the move or in the warehouse. With visibility of the asset and its history, companies can finally gain a 360-degree real-time line of sight at the individual item level for their critical supply chains.”

LocatorX ensures real-time visibility of mission-critical assets and connected insights that drive efficient processes across the supply chain. The company’s patented LX Digital Fingerprint, secure TAA-compliant IoT sensors, and data intelligence platform redefines how aerospace, defense, and government sectors track and manage critical assets. To learn more about LocatorX, visit www.locatorx.com .

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies, and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

