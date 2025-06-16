Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LINE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On April 30, 2025, Lineage reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including that “[t]otal revenue decreased (2.7)%” to $1.29 billion for the quarter. The Company stated it “experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.”

On this news, Lineage’s stock price fell $8.26, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

