Woodward Selected by Airbus as Supplier for the Hydraulic A350 Spoiler Actuation System

~The agreement includes full services for the A350 Spoiler Actuation System~

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, announced that Airbus has selected Woodward as the supplier for the electro-hydraulic A350 Spoiler Actuation System. The agreement includes actuation systems for 12 of the 14 aircraft spoilers, as well as maintenance and repair services for the Woodward-supplied A350 Spoiler Actuation System in support of A350 operators and Airbus’ Flight Hour Services (FHS) business.

The Airbus A350 is a long-range, widebody twin-engine airliner that has been in service since 2015 and is currently in production with an order backlog of over 700 aircraft. Spoiler actuation systems control the position of Spoiler flight control surfaces on an aircraft’s wing to control the roll orientation of aircraft and the aircraft’s speed by reducing the wing’s lift for safer and more efficient landing and descent.

"Airbus has been a highly valued customer of Woodward for decades, and we take great pride in supporting their ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Chip Blankenship, CEO and Chairman of Woodward. “The opportunity to supply the A350 Spoiler Actuation System enhances our comprehensive portfolio of engine and airframe control systems we provide to aerospace customers. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Airbus to achieve optimal efficiency throughout the A350 aircraft lifecycle.”

Woodward and Airbus executives held an event at the Woodward booth at the 55th International Paris Airshow to commemorate their agreement.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

