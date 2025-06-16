43 Organizations Release Policy Guidelines for Congress, Trump to Improve Health Outcomes of Underserved Populations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Health Equity Collaborative (HEC) united a diverse community of dozens of national, public health, patient advocacy, civil rights, and multicultural organizations to deliver an open letter to the 119th Congress and President Donald Trump outlining a shared set of guidelines for advancing healthcare reforms that support and empower underserved and vulnerable patient populations. This is the fourth edition of the letter. HEC has previously sent Health Equity Guidelines to the 116th, 117th, and 118th Congresses.

The letter aims to call attention to the challenges faced by underserved populations across the United States and to mobilize policymakers and healthcare stakeholders to take meaningful steps to improve health outcomes.

"Our organizations are collectively working to make sure that every American has access to the best healthcare in the world,” said Amy Hinojosa, President and CEO of MANA, A National Latina Organization. “The guidelines provide a framework for policies that are truly focused on putting everyday Americans first and ensuring no one is left behind."

The new letter identifies seven topline priorities to combat health disparities:

- Confront the Rising Cost of Healthcare

- Protect Critical Federal Healthcare Programs

- Promote Patient Empowerment Across the Healthcare Sector

- Support Breakthrough Medical Technologies and Innovation

- Improve the Representation of Diverse Populations in Clinical Research and Data Sets

- Build a Representative Healthcare Workforce

- Modernize Value-Based Treatment and Clinical Care

"We want to send a clear message to Congress and President Trump that a strong healthcare system that serves all populations is essential for a strong economy,” said Kevin Kimble, founder and Executive Director of the Southern Christian Leadership Global Policy Initiative. “We're not interested in empty promises. We want to achieve real results. Our collective focus is on making our healthcare system more efficient and accountable because everyone deserves quality care at an affordable price.”

In the months ahead, the Health Equity Collaborative will continue to publish new research and lead discussions with key healthcare stakeholders about realizing progress for vulnerable populations across the country.

Read the full letter HERE.

To learn more about the Health Equity Collaborative, please visit our website at https://healthequitycollaborative.org/.

