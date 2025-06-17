Hangar A Named 'Top E-Logistics Automation Solution for 2025' by Logistics Tech Outlook

Hangar A Named Top E-Logistics Automation Solution

Hangar A recognized for its unified express delivery platform and ability to help brands scale with speed, visibility, and control.

Visibility is the number one reason customers choose Hangar A over other options.” — Kevin Kerns, President and CEO, Hangar A

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Tech Outlook has named Hangar A the Top E-Logistics Automation Solution for 2025, recognizing the company’s groundbreaking approach to express delivery and logistics automation. The award was based on numerous subscriber nominations and an in-depth evaluation by a panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication’s editorial board, highlighting Hangar A’s strong reputation and trust among both customers and peers.At the heart of Hangar A’s success is its Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a fully integrated platform that unifies first-, middle-, and last-mile shipping while providing real-time visibility, exception management, and automation across the entire shipping journey. The platform leverages underutilized cargo space on more than 20,000 daily commercial airline flights, enabling brands to achieve affordable next-day and two-day delivery without building their own logistics infrastructure.“Visibility is the number one reason customers choose Hangar A over other options,” said Kevin Kerns, President and CEO of Hangar A. “They’re not just investing in speed, they’re gaining clarity, control, and peace of mind at every step of the journey.”The award also recognizes Hangar A’s ability to manage both small parcels and complex freight with the same high-speed, transparent approach. From fashion retailers to parts distributors, customers are using Hangar A’s unified network and automation to accelerate delivery times, reduce costs, and scale operations nationwide.With expansion underway from 40 to 60 U.S. markets, and new capabilities to support international brands injecting goods into the U.S., Hangar A continues to redefine what’s possible in express e-logistics.About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS)—a world-class operating platform that utilizes "middle mile" commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and two-day delivery services. For more information, visit https://www.hangara.com

