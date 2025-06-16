Davis Commodities Limited Unveils $30 Million Strategic Growth Initiative, Combining Bitcoin Reserves and RWA Tokenization to Transform Global Commodity Trading

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a leading Singapore-based agricultural commodities trader, has announced a groundbreaking strategic initiative following the successful approval of its $30 million fundraising plan. The initiative is set to revolutionize the company’s business model by integrating Bitcoin reserves and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, positioning Davis Commodities as a global leader at the intersection of digital finance and agricultural commodity markets.

Strategic Allocation of Funds

1. Bitcoin Reserves: A Hedge Against Inflation and Catalyst for Growth

The company plans to allocate approximately 15% of the funds ($4.5 million) in the first phase towards Bitcoin reserves, leveraging its status as a scarce, globally accepted digital asset with significant inflation-hedging properties. Over time, 40% of the total funds raised will be strategically deployed into Bitcoin reserves.

Bitcoin’s historical track record demonstrates its potential as a high-yield investment. The cryptocurrency surged 156% in 2023, 121% in 2024, and has already increased by over 14% in 2025. Davis Commodities anticipates that its Bitcoin reserves could yield measurable returns over the next 36 months, contingent upon prevailing market conditions and increasing global adoption. This allocation is expected to enhance the company’s financial resilience, diversify its asset management framework, and strengthen its long-term growth potential.

2. RWA Tokenization: Unlocking Liquidity in Agricultural Commodities

In a bold step toward innovation, Davis Commodities will invest 50% of the funds ($15 million) into pioneering RWA tokenization projects, with a focus on the agricultural commodities sector. By tokenizing real-world assets such as sugar, rice, and edible oils, the company aims to unlock new liquidity channels, streamline transactions, and enhance efficiency in agricultural trading.

RWA tokenization is a rapidly emerging market, projected to reach a global market size of $16 trillion by 2030, according to industry analysts. As an early adopter in this space, Davis Commodities is positioning itself to capitalize on this growth. Early projections suggest that within 24 months, the tokenization strategy could generate an additional $50 million in annual revenue, fueled by expanded market access, faster trading cycles, and significantly reduced transaction costs.

3. Investment in Technology and Partnerships

The remaining 10% of the funds ($3 million) will be allocated toward building advanced technological infrastructure, implementing robust security measures, and fostering strategic partnerships. These investments will ensure seamless integration of digital assets into the company’s operations and maintain robust operational excellence.

CEO Statement

“Our $30 million fundraising initiative is a pivotal step in Davis Commodities’ journey to redefine the global commodity trading landscape,” said the company’s CEO. “By integrating Bitcoin reserves and RWA tokenization, we are not only strengthening our position as a leading agricultural trader but also embracing the vast opportunities at the convergence of traditional commodities and digital assets. This strategy is designed to deliver sustainable growth, enhance investor returns, and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in global trade.”

By embracing digital finance, Davis Commodities is setting a new standard in the agricultural commodities industry. The dual-pronged strategy of leveraging Bitcoin reserves and RWA tokenization not only diversifies the company’s asset base but also accelerates its trajectory toward becoming a global leader in innovation-driven commodity trading. This initiative aligns the company with the evolving landscape of global markets, where digital assets and tokenized value are increasingly shaping the future of trade.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, visit https://ir.daviscl.com.

For more information, please contact: Davis Commodities Limited Investor Relations Department Email: investors@daviscl.com Celestia Investor Relations Dave Leung Email: investors@celestiair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.