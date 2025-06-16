Oliver Wildheart International to Launch a Book Series for Childen, Marking the Start of a Bold New Ethical Brand

Oliver Wildheart International will soon release five children’s books, signifying the beginning of a movement to educate, inspire, and transform how young people connect with animals and the planet.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliver Wildheart International Inc. has announced the upcoming release of five illustrated children’s books set to debut this September. This launch marks the first official step in the broader rollout of the Oliver Wildheart brand, a unique initiative that focuses on reconnecting children with the natural world through immersive storytelling, animal advocacy, and imaginative experiences that transcend traditional media.

Oliver Wildheart

Founder and CEO Teddy Howsare, who drew inspiration from years of working with rescued animals and conservation organizations, reflects on the mission of this project. He shares: “We’re not just telling stories. We’re preserving voices that have never been heard, the voices of animals and their lives and emotions. These books are our first invitation to young readers to see animals as beings with agency, history, and dignity. I believe that if we can help children connect with even one story, then we’ve planted the seed of compassion that grows into ethical living.”

The five books, a part of The Little Rescue series, are at the center of this inaugural launch. They are vibrant, emotionally grounded tales inspired by true events involving rescued wild animals. There are further planned series for the following farm animals as they are saved from their usual fate. Each story offers a layered reading experience that blends facts, emotion, and a philosophical approach to empathy and interspecies connection. In other words, these stories aim to inspire wonder, deliver education with heart, and foster a stronger bond between children and the natural world.

One such book, The Great Monkey Escaped, reimagines a true story from South Florida’s past. Vervet monkeys, originally brought from Africa for scientific research, eventually escaped captivity and adapted to life in the wild. Howsare’s version weaves historical facts with narrative invention, portraying the monkeys not as lab specimens but as sentient storytellers. In the book, a descendant of the original escapees recounts the journey to a circle of young monkeys and other animal friends at a wildlife sanctuary. The tale touches on the trauma of capture, the terror of displacement, and the triumph of resilience and freedom.

Oliver Wildheart's Book, The Great Monkey Escape

Another title, Victor Finds His Friends, follows the rehabilitation journey of a monkey named Victor, who spent five years in isolation in a small cage behind a Miami home. Starved of social interaction and emotionally distressed, he’s eventually rescued and brought to a sanctuary where he begins a new chapter of joy, healing, and connection. The story introduces children to themes of neglect, recovery, and the deep emotional lives of animals.

Other titles will showcase this combination of truth and storytelling. Each book is designed to be brought to life through vivid illustrations and authentic soundscapes. For example, children won’t just read about Victor the monkey. They’ll see a plush toy that matches his species, and potentially hear Victor’s real vocalizations.

Looking beyond books, the company’s plans for expansion are noteworthy. Among the most innovative projects in development is an immersive holographic zoo. Visitors will experience lifelike holograms of animals in simulated natural habitats, guided by a holographic version of Oliver Wildheart himself, a dynamic character designed as a younger, story-loving avatar of Howsare. Children will be able to sit and listen as Oliver narrates the stories in real time, alongside holographic representations of the book’s animal characters like Victor.

Complementing the storytelling experience will be the Oliver Wildheart Café. Offering freshly roasted, organic vegan fare, the café will serve as a hub for learning and ethical engagement. Food packaging will be themed around the animals’ countries of origin, extending the narrative into every corner of the guest experience. Every element, from ingredients to materials, will align with the company’s goal of building “the most ethical café in the world.”

Overall, this fall’s book release is the beginning of a movement, a stepping stone toward a larger ethical and philosophical mission. By connecting readers with real animals and their true stories, the brand seeks to reimagine what it means to care, learn, and live ethically in a shared world.





