Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Celebrates Milestones for My Missouri (MyMO) Scholarship Promise

New Class of 2028 Scholars Selected as First Cohort Graduates into College

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOHELA, a non-profit governmental corporation dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, proudly announces two major milestones through The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF). The Foundation, established by MOHELA in 2010, has selected its newest class of high school freshmen, the Class of 2028, to join the My Missouri (MyMO) Scholarship Promise program, which provides up to $10,000 in scholarship funds to Missouri students from low-income backgrounds. At the same time, the inaugural MyMO cohort—the Class of 2025—is graduating from high school and preparing to enter college this fall with their full scholarship awards in hand.

“These students represent the future of Missouri,” said Melissa Findley, Executive Director of the MSLF. “We’re proud of every student who made a four-year commitment to themselves, their education, and their future. MyMO is more than a scholarship—it’s a roadmap to success.”

Celebrating the Class of 2025

Roughly 78 students across the state, including Drew Edmondson of Nixa High School, successfully completed all MyMO benchmarks throughout high school. These requirements included maintaining a GPA of 2.5 or higher, meeting attendance standards, completing ACT testing, FAFSA filing, and other key college readiness activities. Graduates will receive $10,000 in scholarship funds—disbursed evenly over four years—and a $100 contribution to their Missouri 529 college savings account.

Drew, who plans to attend Ozarks Community Technical College and later transfer to Missouri State University to study Media Production, exemplifies the determination and promise at the heart of the MyMO program.

Welcoming the Class of 2028

MSLF also welcomes a new group of incoming freshmen to the MyMO program. These students will begin a four-year journey guided by structured academic and college-readiness benchmarks. Each year, they have the opportunity to earn $2,500—up to a total of $10,000—toward tuition at any eligible Missouri institution.

Benchmarks begin in 9th grade and include GPA and attendance goals, participation in program events, and activities such as researching colleges, completing the ACT, visiting campuses, and submitting the FAFSA.

Program Impact

Open to Pell-eligible students who are Missouri residents, MyMO removes financial barriers and prepares participants for success through proactive planning and support. The scholarship funds are paid directly to over 70 eligible nonprofit Missouri colleges, universities, and technical schools. “MyMO provides a long-term, supportive framework for students who may otherwise believe college is out of reach,” said Findley. “The results speak for themselves—we’re seeing the impact in real time, and we’re just getting started.”

To learn more about the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation, visit www.moslf.org.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF, established by MOHELA in 2010, is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 9 million borrowers.

