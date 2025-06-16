CWF Presents 2025 Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards

Recognizing Outstanding Nature Champions

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is pleased to announce the eight recipients of this year’s prestigious conservation awards. These remarkable citizens have shown exceptional initiative, leadership and dedication through the arts, education, science, advocacy and legislation.

“This year’s recipients represent a wide range of backgrounds and expertise, showcasing the multifaceted approach needed to address conservation challenges,” said Sean Southey, CEO of CWF. “The dedication of these award recipients serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that passionate individuals can have to support the conservation of wildlife and habitat for future generations. This gives me hope for a brighter future.”

The Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards were presented on June 14 at a ceremony in Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Stan Hodgkiss Canadian Outdoorsperson of the Year Award:

Adam Bienenstock of Hamilton, Ont .

Founder of Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds



“The world seems stuck on treating the symptoms resulting from loss of diversity, loss of habitat, and loss of access to it rather than fixing the cause of the disease that plagues our planet. For many this is a hopeless cycle, but for me, the creation of biodiversity and regenerative landscapes is the most hopeful and heroic act humanity can perform. We are all obliged to do better. At least this is what my kids have told me.”





. “The world seems stuck on treating the symptoms resulting from loss of diversity, loss of habitat, and loss of access to it rather than fixing the cause of the disease that plagues our planet. For many this is a hopeless cycle, but for me, the creation of biodiversity and regenerative landscapes is the most hopeful and heroic act humanity can perform. We are all obliged to do better. At least this is what my kids have told me.” Roland Michener Conservation Award:

Martin-Hugues St-Laurent of Rimouski, Que.

Professor in animal ecology at the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)



“I love challenging myself to understand the complex mechanisms that link animal species to their environment – and especially to identify potential solutions that can support the sound management, recovery and conservation of mammals, many of which hold a special place in Canada’s natural heritage.”





“I love challenging myself to understand the complex mechanisms that link animal species to their environment – and especially to identify potential solutions that can support the sound management, recovery and conservation of mammals, many of which hold a special place in Canada’s natural heritage.” Roderick Haig-Brown Award for Conservation through Fisheries :

Demiesha Dennis of Toronto, Ont.

Founder of Brown Girl Outdoor World and fly - fishing enthusiast



“Wildlife conservation is deeply personal. It is about knowing the land as more than an adventure backdrop, loving it as a part of our own story, and protecting it because our futures depend on it and are entwined. When we truly know a place, loving it becomes a part of the connection, and when we love it, protecting it becomes not just a choice, but a responsibility.”





“Wildlife conservation is deeply personal. It is about knowing the land as more than an adventure backdrop, loving it as a part of our own story, and protecting it because our futures depend on it and are entwined. When we truly know a place, loving it becomes a part of the connection, and when we love it, protecting it becomes not just a choice, but a responsibility.” Wade Luzny Youth Conservation Award:

The Green Herons, St. Catharines, Ont.

Environmental club for seven-12 year olds



“We are greatly honoured to be chosen for this award and grateful for the opportunity to share our message. Wildlife conservation is important because this is our only home and we know that if we work together we CAN solve the problems that our local wildlife face. We have seen the power that comes from being a community, and if we all do our part, and keep sharing our stories and experiences, our planet will heal and be beautiful for many generations to come.”



Dane Currie, founder.





“We are greatly honoured to be chosen for this award and grateful for the opportunity to share our message. Wildlife conservation is important because this is our only home and we know that if we work together we CAN solve the problems that our local wildlife face. We have seen the power that comes from being a community, and if we all do our part, and keep sharing our stories and experiences, our planet will heal and be beautiful for many generations to come.” Dane Currie, founder. Youth Mentor Award:

Graeme Hopkins of Saskatoon, Sask.

Creator of a Newcomer Youth Outdoor Adventure Club



“I am thankful that I have been able to observe so much wildlife biodiversity in my life. It is what inspires my work. In the field of paleontology, it leaves me with the wonderful sensation of wanting both to know everything and to know nothing; for it is the mystery which makes it marvelous. I love that others are able to feel and appreciate this privilege as well!”





“I am thankful that I have been able to observe so much wildlife biodiversity in my life. It is what inspires my work. In the field of paleontology, it leaves me with the wonderful sensation of wanting both to know everything and to know nothing; for it is the mystery which makes it marvelous. I love that others are able to feel and appreciate this privilege as well!” Robert Bateman Award for Conservation in the Arts:

Dale Poulter of Ottawa, Ont.

Citizen Scientist and iNaturalist.ca photographer



“Connecting with nature is my passion. It’s a private thing with me. I feel peace and calmness in my life when out in nature. I can be alone outdoors and my mind is connected with nature; not on other drama or trauma.”





“Connecting with nature is my passion. It’s a private thing with me. I feel peace and calmness in my life when out in nature. I can be alone outdoors and my mind is connected with nature; not on other drama or trauma.” WILD Educator of the Year Award:

Billie Jo Reid of Orangeville , Ont.

Outdoor and Nature Journal Educator



“Ever since I was little I had a deep connection to the outdoors and loved spending time outside. I love sharing my passion with others and helping them to find their connection to the natural world. The never-ending learning, the people I get to meet and work with brings me so much joy and I hope to reciprocate that joy to them. This is all the motivation I need to continue in this work - educating and protecting the environment.”





“Ever since I was little I had a deep connection to the outdoors and loved spending time outside. I love sharing my passion with others and helping them to find their connection to the natural world. The never-ending learning, the people I get to meet and work with brings me so much joy and I hope to reciprocate that joy to them. This is all the motivation I need to continue in this work - educating and protecting the environment.” Past Presidents’ Canadian Legislator Award:

Blaine Calkins of Lacombe, Alta.

Member of Parliament: Chair of the Conservative Hunting & Angling Caucus and the Shadow Cabinet Minister for Hunting, Fishing & Conservation



“I feel very blessed to be a Canadian and be able to access some of the most pristine landscapes and waterways in the world, teeming with fish, wildlife and flora. I see it as my duty to conserve this inheritance for future generations.”

The recipients are featured in the July/August issue of Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazines.

CWF thanks all the nominees and nominators.

Applications for the next Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards will be accepted from Nov. 1, 2025 to Jan. 31, 2026.

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/Awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

Contacts:

Heather Robison

Media and Community Relations Officer

heatherr@cwf-fcf.org

613-599-9594 x 212

or

media@cwf-fcf.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f7adc5e-1d9f-41a9-be58-ff9e31b7e5ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef32ccfc-9520-4b14-b31e-e26b98076e4f

Recognizing Outstanding Leadership for Wildlife and Habitat Recipients of the CWF Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards are featured in the July/August issue of Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazines available on newsstands and by subscription. A must-read for Canadians who appreciate our natural heritage Expand your love and appreciation for Canada’s wildlife and wild spaces with an annual subscription to Canadian Wildlife or WILD magazines. Canadian Wildlife is both rich with spectacular wildlife photography and compelling articles that explore important conservation issues from across the country, and is available in traditional print or via a digital version.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.