AutoScheduler Receives 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leader in Agentic AI Warehouse Orchestration, has received the 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics for the fourth consecutive year. This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse orchestration project with a Global CPG Leader, where the company helped the CPG firm increase productivity, customer service levels, and efficiencies.

"Many of today's supply chain companies are tasked with providing the utmost visibility. Whether it's tracking reverse logistics, implementing financial software, or upgrading sourcing solutions, collaborations and partnerships are what make supply chain projects a success. That's why it's important to celebrate those projects (and partnerships)," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

"Winning this prestigious award for the fourth year in a row is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the real impact our technology is delivering across complex warehouse networks," says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.AI. "We are optimizing operations and transforming how supply chains respond to change, drive efficiency, and create value. This recognition reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation and partnership with our customers to solve their toughest logistics challenges."

A global consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with an extensive portfolio of food and beverage brands operates a vast and complex distribution network. When the company merged with another brand leader, the CPG faced increasing operational challenges, especially around warehouse visibility, cost control, and overall efficiency. The company contacted AutoScheduler.AI to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, consolidate data, automate workflows, and optimize operations for maximum efficiency.

In every distribution center at the global CPG company, planners and administrative staff use all data available to manage shipping, receiving, dock schedules, inventory control, the release of work, and more. These distribution centers have complex tasks that need to be performed, and each has a variety of constraints that need to be understood and balanced by the planning staff to get all the proper inventory out of the right door at the right time. The challenge is that there are too many decisions to optimize the warehouse, labor, and customer delivery.

The results:

Accelerated Planning: AutoScheduler streamlines planning processes, reducing the time required to plan operations, which frees up leadership to focus on strategic decisions while automatically optimizing day-to-day operations.



30% Increase in Pick Rates: In key facilities, pick rates can increase by up to 30%, driving higher throughput and overall productivity. This boost translates directly into cost savings and faster service for customers.



Faster Load Readiness: Warehouses achieve load readiness earlier, enabling faster turnover and improving alignment with transportation schedules, which significantly reduces dock congestion and improves overall efficiency.



Product Flow at Automated Sites: + 30-35%



Product Flow at Non-Automated Sites: + 12-14%



Controllable Cuts: - 50%



Productivity: +12%



Detention and Dwell: - 33%

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, select innovative case study-type projects to be featured in the June issues of the magazines. Go to https://sdcexec.com/22938222 to view the complete list of winners.

AutoScheduler.AI empowers your supply chain with its Agentic AI-based warehouse orchestration platform that integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by improving throughput, cutting labor costs, and ensuring customer service goals are met. AutoScheduler automates critical tasks for the warehouse like labor scheduling, task sequencing, and dock management, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Our Agentic AI-based platform makes better decisions to create an adaptive, living supply chain. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

