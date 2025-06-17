OFICIO Group and Evertreen Join Forces to Drive Reforestation and Real-World Impact Through Every Hire

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're proud to celebrate the growth of a partnership that reflects our values and extends our impact far beyond recruitment.

In spring of 2024, OFICIO Group partnered with Evertreen, a global platform making reforestation accessible, trackable, and meaningful for businesses looking to make a real-world environmental impact. Now, a year into our collaboration, the results are tangible- and we’re just getting started.

As a boutique recruiting and staffing firm that specializes in complex industries like Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Renewables, Biotech, and Aerospace/Defense, we’ve always believed our work should contribute to something larger. With Evertreen, we’re turning that belief into action by planting trees for every placement we make- helping restore ecosystems and support local communities in reforested areas.

🌱 Over the past year, we’ve committed to planting 500+ trees annually as part of our sustainability initiative, with plans to scale that number to 3,000 trees per year starting this year. Each tree represents more than just environmental restoration- it symbolizes growth, connection, and long-term impact for both our clients and the planet.

“When we met Evertreen last spring, it felt like the right match from day one. Their transparency and commitment to long-term impact align beautifully with our own mission,” said Ginny Trombetti, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of OFICIO Group. “This partnership allows us to build great teams for our clients while giving back in a meaningful, measurable way.”

Peter Trombetti, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added, “We’ve always been driven by results- this initiative brings an added layer of purpose to what we do and deepens the connection we have with our clients and partners.”

Through its partnerships with companies like OFICIO Group, Evertreen has already planted 2,583,864 trees worldwide, absorbing an estimated 2,443,679 tons of CO2 and generating 322,983 working hours for local farmers. Their model ensures each tree planted is cared for by the community, creating long-term environmental and economic value.

“OFICIO Group was an early believer in our mission, and they’ve continued to demonstrate what it means to take action on sustainability,” said Dan, Co-founder of Evertreen. “Together, we’re not just offsetting carbon- we’re creating a future rooted in accountability and real change.”

As part of this collaboration, OFICIO Group clients and partners can track their trees in real time, watch their impact grow, and be part of a collective effort to restore forests, reduce emissions, and contribute to a healthier planet.



About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global leader in reforestation and carbon offsetting. By connecting companies to verified tree-planting projects worldwide, Evertreen helps fight climate change while creating stable income for local communities through long-term, transparent sustainability programs. If you wish to find out more about Evertreen, you can go here.



About OFICIO Group

OFICIO Group is a Rhode Island-based, recruiting and contract staffing firm that places top talent across highly technical industries. With over 17 years of experience and a deep commitment to environmental responsibility, OFICIO builds teams with purpose one placement, and one tree, at a time. If you wish to find out more about Oficio, you can go here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.