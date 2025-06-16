Alan Wood

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What factors really determine how much a home is worth in Pittsford, NY? This is the question addressed in a recent HelloNation Magazine article featuring real estate professional Al Wood of RE/MAX. The article breaks down the complexities behind property valuations in the Pittsford real estate market, offering clarity for both buyers and sellers trying to navigate pricing strategies.Becoming the acknowledged real estate authority in Pittsford, NY is Alan Wood's goal, and he's embracing the role without seeking future business. True experts like Alan possess a deep understanding of their communities from every perspective. He is committed to providing valuable insights through weekly articles, mirroring the trustworthiness of an anonymous donor who offers selfless guidance.According to Wood, assessing property value in Pittsford requires more than a look at square footage or aesthetics. Location is pivotal, with homes near the village center commanding higher valuations due to their proximity to amenities and the Erie Canal. The article also explains the importance of comparable sales, or “comps,” which are used to ground valuations in real-time market activity. Moreover, home condition—such as updated systems or deferred maintenance—can significantly swing a valuation. Wood emphasizes that timing within the market cycle matters as well; whether it's a buyer’s or seller’s market can shift the pricing landscape, even for similarly featured homes.Known for his detailed understanding of the local housing market, Al Wood is often recognized among the best real estate Pittsford professionals. He also maintains a dedicated local Pittsford Community Website that is updated weekly. It serves as a valuable resource offering housing insights and neighborhood updates tailored to Pittsford’s unique market.The full article, titled How Are Pittsford Homes Valued? What Buyers and Sellers Should Know , provides deeper insights into the factors shaping real estate decisions in the area and how homeowners can best position themselves when buying or selling.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

