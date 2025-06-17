Darlington Building Society Strengthens Capabilities with SBP Core MSS in SaaS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, a leader in banking solutions, is happy to announce that Darlington Building Society has chosen to enhance its core banking capabilities by upgrading to a Software-as-a-Service version of SBS Banking Platform Core MSS. This strategic decision reflects Darlington’s trust in SBS as a long-term technology partner and its commitment to delivering greater agility, efficiency, and innovation. With this upgrade, the Society is investing in a scalable and future-ready solution to better serve its members and respond to the evolving demands of the financial sector.

This transformation with SBP Core MSS will help Darlington Building Society to strengthen the resilience and security of its core banking platform and the underlying technology stack. It will also provide new functionality and enhancements to existing capabilities which will improve efficiency and effectiveness. Thanks to streamlining day-to-day activities, workflows, and the introduction of batch automation, Darlington Building Society can direct time towards value-adding activities to support members and the local community.

“This transformation project wasn’t just about technology; it was about strengthening the foundations to further improve our member experience, our service resilience and continue the strong growth of Darlington Building Society,” said Jonathan Harwood, Chief Technology Officer at Darlington Building Society.

“It is an honour to have supported Darlington Building Society through their cloud migration journey. We look forward to supporting them with future system integration opportunities and helping the society to find new ways to deliver an exceptional member experience,” said Jonathan Davis, General Manager, UK Lending at SBS.



About Darlington Building Society

Darlington Building Society is a UK building society, with its head office located in Darlington, County Durham, England. It is a member of the Building Societies Association and supports nearly 89,000 members across 9 branches in the Northeast. In 2024, Darlington reported assets of £935 million and were also named the UK’s ‘Building Society of the Year’ at the MoneyAge Mortgage Awards. The society offers a range of products including savings and mortgage accounts. Darlington is committed to sharing 5% of profits every year to a range of good causes through local and regional charities and not-for-profit organisations that include combating poverty, health and wellbeing, reducing inequalities, stronger community, and climate action.



About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

