Pipefy Brings AI Agents to Its Solution for HR Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, a leading process management and AI platform, today announced that it is bringing AI Agents to its solution for HR teams. Pipefy AI Agents for HR are ideal for HR service delivery and automating HR processes such as recruitment, compensation, along with training and development. With these AI Agents, HR professionals are able to automate repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on more strategic activities.

Pipefy’s AI Agents run HR workflows autonomously, adapt decisions in real time, and deliver precise, rapid outcomes—without compromising control or compliance. Uses for Pipefy AI Agents for HR include:

Resume screening and qualifications agent: Automatically extract and evaluate resume information to identify qualified candidates.





Candidate ranking and evaluation agent: Rank candidates based on predefined criteria and historical hiring data.





Employee feedback and engagement analyzer: Collect and consolidate employee feedback in real-time from multiple channels.





Process vacation requests: Speeds processing of vacation requests.



“When vacation requests are made in person or via email, it’s common for them to be forgotten or pushed to the bottom of the priority list,” said Daniela Catalan, CHRO at Pipefy. “That changes when HR teams use AI Agents, as they immediately recognize who the employee is, how many days off were requested, and forward the request directly to the manager for approval. It may seem like a simple task, but it creates a significant time-saving impact for the teams.”

Pipefy also unveiled its Bring Your Own LLM (Large Language Model) feature, allowing companies to integrate custom or third-party generative AI providers into the Pipefy platform, providing a new level of flexibility. For HR processes it also means that a company can use a custom model trained on internal HR policies to send personalized messages, create onboarding schedules and answer specific questions.



Pipefy has mapped over 200 active AI Agents that are helping simplify the lives of HR professionals by automating processes.

“Pipefy AI Agents bring a new level of performance to HR, helping the department truly become strategic by leveraging AI for operational and repetitive tasks—while maintaining the vital role of human involvement and oversight in guiding this technology,”added Catalan.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

