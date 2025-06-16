Comments Sought on Draft Delaware Wildlife Action Plan Draft List of Threats and Conservation Actions

The American Kestrel, among the smallest raptors in the world and North America’s smallest falcon, is one of the more prominent Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) in Delaware. The Northern long-eared bat (below) is another of the state’s SCGN species and, like the kestrel, also struggling elsewhere as well with misfortune such as White-nose Syndrome having stricken North America’s bat population. /Douglas Norton photo

Solutions Identified That Can Help Protect State’s Most At-Risk Species and Their Habitats

The Northern long-eared bat is another Species of Greatest Conservation Need in Delaware /USFWS photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control continues the revision process of updating the Delaware Wildlife Action Plan (DEWAP), a 10-year conservation strategy that will guide conservation efforts for the state’s wildlife and their habitats through 2035. DEWAP is developed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife in partnership with numerous stakeholders, including federal, state and local government agencies, non-profit organizations, Delaware academic institutions and the public.

DNREC is currently seeking public comment on a draft list of threats and conservation actions while continuing to encourage input throughout the DEWAP revision process. The draft document also highlights priority research and survey initiatives aimed at identifying factors that could support the restoration and long-term conservation of the state’s vulnerable species. These are known in the wildlife action plan as Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN). The list of threats and actions, as well as the SGCN list, and a feedback form are found at de.gov/dewap. Comments can also be emailed to DEWAP2025@delaware.gov.

The plan goes further by detailing proposed conservation actions and setting priorities for implementation. These core components form the heart of the updated wildlife action plan, providing a roadmap for understanding the causes of species decline and outlining clear steps Delaware can take to halt or reverse these trends and recover SGCN populations.

The complete draft Delaware Wildlife Action Plan will be available for public review later this summer. Public meetings on the plan are to be scheduled for July and August, and will offer additional opportunities for input in advance of the official DEWAP release in the fall.

For more information on the Delaware Wildlife Action Plan, and to stay up to date on the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s DEWAP revision process, visit de.gov/dewap.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###