QFS COIN launches free Bitcoin cloud mining options

York, England, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin’s price has skyrocketed to $110,500 in June 2025, igniting a frenzy among crypto traders. Altcoins like Litecoin and Dogecoin are also riding the wave, with double-digit gains drawing in speculators. While chasing market highs can be thrilling, it’s a rollercoaster of risk and stress. For those seeking a calmer path to crypto wealth, QFSCOIN’s cloud mining delivers steady, predictable profits—no trading charts or hardware required. With its $10,000 contract yielding a 9% return in just six days ($5,400 profit), QFSCOIN is a game-changer for passive income. Regulation and cutting-edge tech, it’s the smart choice for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin in today’s hot market.





Bitcoin and Altcoins: A Wild Ride

Bitcoin’s surge past $110,500 has grabbed headlines, fueled by institutional buying and renewed retail enthusiasm. Altcoins are keeping pace—Litecoin’s transaction speed and Dogecoin’s meme-driven buzz have pushed their prices up 15-20% in weeks. Traders are jumping in, hoping to time the market’s ups and downs. But volatility cuts both ways: big wins can turn into big losses overnight. For every trader banking profits, another’s sweating a sudden dip. That’s where QFSCOIN steps in, offering a rock-steady alternative that doesn’t rely on market swings or trading savvy.

QFSCOIN: Passive Crypto Profits Made Simple

Founded in 2019 in Minnesota, QFSCOIN is trusted by a million users worldwide. It mines Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin using AI-powered equipment in data centers across the U.S., Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Kazakhstan. These locations leverage cold climates and cheap power to boost efficiency, meaning bigger payouts for users. Unlike trading, QFSCOIN’s cloud mining requires no hardware or tech skills—just sign up, pick a contract, and watch daily profits roll in.

Benefits of QFSCOIN

Free mining package available.

24/7 customer support.

Daily automated payouts.

No additional costs for electricity.

A wide range of cryptocurrency contracts.

Enhanced security with SSL and DDoS protection.

$30 registration bonus .

. Commission of up to 3% via the affiliate program.

The following chart illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.





Contract Price Contract Term Fixed Return Daily Rate $30 (Free) 1 Day $30 + $0.90 3.00% $100 2 Days $100 + $5 2.50% $300 2 Days $300 + $19.2 3.20% $1,200 3 Days $1,200 + $144 4.00% $3,500 3 Days $3,500 + $630 6.00% $10,000 6 Days $10,000 + $5,400 9.00%





QFSCOIN Stands Out

QFSCOIN An affiliate program adds a 3% commission for referring friends, boosting your income.

The platform’s user-friendly design makes it a breeze to navigate, even for crypto newbies. Sign up with your email, grab the $30 bonus , and start mining instantly—no need to configure rigs or monitor markets. QFSCOIN’s mission is clear: make mining accessible to everyone, regardless of budget or expertise. Whether you’re mining Bitcoin’s store of value, Litecoin’s fast transactions, or Dogecoin’s viral appeal, QFSCOIN delivers results.

How to Get Started with QFSCOIN

Ready to ditch trading stress for steady profits? Here’s how to jump in:

Pick QFSCOIN : Visit their website and sign up with your email. You’ll get a $30 bonus to start mining free. Choose a Contract: Go for the free $30 deal or scale up to the $10,000 contract for $5,400 in six days. Earn Daily: Profits land in your account every 24 hours, no extra work needed.

It’s that simple. No hardware, no electricity bills, no market guesswork—just reliable crypto earnings.

Trading vs. QFSCOIN: The Clear Winner

Bitcoin’s $110,500 price and altcoin rallies tempt traders with quick gains, but the risks are brutal. A 5% market drop could wipe out thousands in hours, and timing trades takes skill, luck, and constant attention. QFSCOIN’s cloud mining sidesteps all that. Its fixed returns—9% in six days on $10,000, or $5,400 profit—are locked in, no matter if Bitcoin crashes or Dogecoin dips. You don’t need to watch charts or predict trends; QFSCOIN’s AI and data centers do the heavy lifting.

Trading also demands fees—exchanges take cuts on every move, and taxes can eat profits. QFSCOIN eliminates electricity and maintenance costs, maximizing your take-home. While traders sweat over candlestick patterns, QFSCOIN users earn payouts with zero stress. For example, a $3,500 contract yields $630 in three days , outpacing many trading strategies without the gamble.

Website: https://qfscoin.com



Twitter: https://x.com/qfscoin



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@qfscoin



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Mary White Manager QFSCoin info at qfscoin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.