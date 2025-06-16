Bon Natural Life Announces Distribution Agreement with Tianjin Merrill-Youli Trading Co., Ltd.

XI’AN, China, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“Bon” or the “Company”), a leading bio-ingredient solutions provider for natural, health, and personal care industries, today announced a non-exclusive sales distribution agreement with Tianjin Merrill-Youli Trading Co., Ltd., a prominent Asia-Pacific fragrance chemical distributor (“Merrill-Youli”). The term of the agreement is 36 months with a total contract value of up to US$18 million. Pursuant to the agreement, Merrill-Youli will market, sell and distribute Bon’s Ambroxide and related natural fragrance compounds in the Asia-Pacific region. Merrill-Youli will primarily target the industrial fabric fragrance sector.

Ambroxide is a synthetic molecule used in perfumery to create ambergris notes and act as a fixative. It’s a cruelty-free alternative to the natural ambergris, which is derived from sperm whales. Ambroxide is known for its velvety, woody, and ambery scent with animalic, creamy, and mineral facets and has long been a staple in perfumery. In recent years, Ambroxide has rapidly expanded into the much larger fabric fragrance market, thanks to its strong performance, lower production costs, and reliable supply. Manufacturing has scaled up dramatically—from thousands to tens of thousands of tons—and the market is expected to grow by over 25% each year for the next five years.

Bon believes this partnership will help capitalize a leading position in Ambroxide products leveraging Merrill-Youli’s established market presence in fragrance chemicals. The collaboration aims to accelerate adoption of Bon’s Ambroxide line across Asia-Pacific fragrance markets, particularly in fabric applications. Bon plans to use its advanced Ambroxide technology to boost sales growth, increase profits in its fragrance chemicals business, and deliver greater value to its shareholders.

Additionally, Bon has made a breakthrough in developing a biosynthetic alternative to Sclareol—the key natural ingredient used to produce Ambroxide. After starting the project in 2023, the Company has now confirmed that the technology is on track for commercial launch. Production capacity is now expected to scale rapidly, from thousands to tens of thousands of tons per year, and the new process also offers cost savings, enhancing overall efficiency and profitability.

Bon believes this will further strengthen its competitive position and will open the door to expanding beyond perfumery into the much larger textile fragrance market—a rapidly growing industry with significant scale and untapped potential.

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.