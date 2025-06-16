Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation Contributes $200,000 to Support Hunger Relief in North Texas

Grant will help provide 600,000 meals through the North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, TX, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) received a $200,000 grant from the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation to help address the growing need for food assistance across its 12-county service area. Over the past 13 years, the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation’s donations totaling more than $1 million have helped provide more than 3 million meals to individuals and families facing hunger in North Texas.

Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation recently celebrated the milestone along with their latest $200,000 grant to the North Texas Food Bank. Energy Transfer and Sunoco employees also volunteered as part of their latest grant, helping pack and box food for their neighbors facing hunger.

“We have enough to worry about in life—no one should have to worry about food in a country as wealthy as ours,” said Mackie McCrea, co-Chief Executive Officer for Energy Transfer. “It’s hard for me to think there is anyone in Texas, especially North Texas, who is hungry. Partnering with the North Texas Food Bank is one way we can give back and address a serious need in our community. We are proud to support the work that the North Texas Food Bank does and thankful that we’ve been able to help for 13 years.”

The partnership includes more than just funding. As part of the collaboration, three branded trucks featuring Energy Transfer and Sunoco logos are on the road as part of NTFB’s fleet, helping transport food throughout the 9,200-square-mile region it serves.

“We appreciate the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation’s continued commitment to fighting hunger in our community,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “This support not only helps us deliver meals but also brings hope to thousands of North Texans who are unsure where their next meal will come from.”

The need for food assistance remains high. A recent Feeding America study found that Texas has the largest population of food-insecure individuals in the country. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks third among U.S. metro areas for food insecurity. In the 12 counties served by the North Texas Food Bank, about 744,000 people, including more than 250,000 children, face hunger.

Mackie McCrea said while the company works to give back throughout the communities in which it operates, food insecurity is an issue that will remain a priority as it is only when a person’s basic need of food is met that they’re able to do anything else. He added that he’s proud of their employees for not only working hard each day but also being excited to give back whenever there’s an opportunity.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer specializes in the transportation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Since its founding in 1996, the company has made itself into one of the largest infrastructure companies with more than 125,000 miles of pipelines and related assets traversing 44 states, more than any other U.S. midstream company, and international offices in Beijing and Panama City, Panama.

