New ServiceTrade Inspections Delivers Unprecedented Efficiency and Revenue Growth Opportunities for Commercial Fire Contractors

Leading Field Service Management Platform Now Delivers Inspections, Testing, Maintenance, Repair, Quoting, and Office Workflows in a Single Integrated Solution

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc., the industry-leading provider of field service management solutions that enable commercial service contractors to build stronger, more profitable businesses, today announced ServiceTrade InspectionsTM. ServiceTrade Inspections is the only solution for fire inspection and compliance management that is fully integrated within a field service management platform. The expanded functionality streamlines every aspect of the inspection workflow through a single, mobile user interface, enabling greater efficiency, increased revenue, and superior customer service.

“We’ve been in the trenches with commercial fire service providers for over a decade––we understand their challenges, and we know how integrated inspections functionality can streamline operations and add efficiency to improve their business performance,” said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. “We’re excited to bring the next generation of inspection technology to them within ServiceTrade.”

Fully integrated within ServiceTrade’s field service management platform, the new functionality consolidates essential inspection management capabilities in a seamless experience that accelerates inspections and maximizes technician productivity. Rather than dealing with administrative paperwork, technicians can focus on performing inspections, testing, and maintenance work. ServiceTrade captures inspection data once and puts it to work everywhere—automating deficiency creation, updating asset information, and creating polished customer-ready reports in less time. ServiceTrade Inspections includes:

A Unified Mobile App for Service and Inspections: Technicians perform inspections via the ServiceTrade mobile application, designed specifically to meet the demands of fire protection work—streamlined, accurate, and easy to use in the field. The app boosts speed, reduces training time, and improves field adoption.

Technicians perform inspections via the ServiceTrade mobile application, designed specifically to meet the demands of fire protection work—streamlined, accurate, and easy to use in the field. The app boosts speed, reduces training time, and improves field adoption. A Comprehensive Mobile Inspection Forms Library: ServiceTrade Inspections offers an extensive library of NFPA and AES forms. The library includes forms required by joint commission-accredited organizations, such as major healthcare providers, hospitals, schools, Class A office buildings, apartment complexes, high-rises, and industrial facilities.

ServiceTrade Inspections offers an extensive library of NFPA and AES forms. The library includes forms required by joint commission-accredited organizations, such as major healthcare providers, hospitals, schools, Class A office buildings, apartment complexes, high-rises, and industrial facilities. Intelligent Inspection Report Generation: Inspection results are automatically transformed into polished, customer-ready compliance reports that can be reviewed, approved, and delivered without delay.

Inspection results are automatically transformed into polished, customer-ready compliance reports that can be reviewed, approved, and delivered without delay. Automated Deficiency Management: ServiceTrade streamlines the entire lifecycle of deficiency management—from the moment a technician in the field identifies an issue, to generating revenue from the repair. Technicians can easily document deficiencies, which are instantly added to the NFPA report and converted into ready-to-quote records in ServiceTrade. Duplicate data entry is eliminated, enabling quicker customer approvals, ensuring full compliance, and accelerating repair revenue.

ServiceTrade streamlines the entire lifecycle of deficiency management—from the moment a technician in the field identifies an issue, to generating revenue from the repair. Technicians can easily document deficiencies, which are instantly added to the NFPA report and converted into ready-to-quote records in ServiceTrade. Duplicate data entry is eliminated, enabling quicker customer approvals, ensuring full compliance, and accelerating repair revenue. Integrated field-to-office workflow: ServiceTrade Inspections improves field-to-office coordination with real-time status tracking, transparent revision history, and seamless in-platform form editing.



“Inspection and deficiency repair work is an engine of predictable revenue and growth for fire protection contractors,” said Brook Bock, CPO at ServiceTrade. “ServiceTrade’s new built-in inspections functionality makes it easier for contractors to take advantage of this desirable work without compromising on capabilities or implementing multiple software products to support both inspections and operations. ServiceTrade’s all-in-one service capabilities include inspections, quotes, repairs, and compliance reporting. It is purpose-built to help fire service contractors build stronger, more efficient, and more profitable businesses.”

ServiceTrade Inspections combines state-of-the-art technology with deep expertise in the fire protection industry in a single, complete solution. ServiceTrade enables contractors to:

Win and retain premium customers by delivering superior, code-compliant inspection services.

Drive additional revenue by identifying more deficiencies and performing more repairs.

Mitigate risk through accurate inspections and a comprehensive digital record.

Streamline technician workflows with fingertip access to digital, code-compliant inspection forms.

Eliminate manual data entry and lost paperwork.

Boost technician productivity and confidence with intuitive digital tools and AI assistants that enable every technician to sound like a professional.

Simplify cross-organizational workflows, including sales, field service delivery, and office operations.

Provide end-customer with proactive and detailed information that fosters trust and strengthens customer satisfaction.

Unlike general inspection management solutions, which often lack industry-specific features, forms, and integrations, ServiceTrade Inspections is specifically designed for fire protection contractors.

Joshua Gilbert, Vice President of Operations of Desert Fire, commented: “ServiceTrade does three things simultaneously – it creates the report and maps everything for compliance, tracks all deficiencies so we can generate quotes and send work acknowledgments to customers, all from one mobile interface. Once we started tracking how quickly we moved from deficiency to quote to job to invoice, our revenue skyrocketed because nothing was getting missed anymore.”

ServiceTrade Inspections is now available for purchase, with implementations beginning this Fall.

ABOUT SERVICETRADE

ServiceTrade helps commercial service contractors build stronger, more profitable businesses. With over a decade of category leadership and more than 1,300 customers, ServiceTrade’s end-to-end platform streamlines operations from the field to the back office, improves technician productivity, and strengthens customer relationships from contract to invoice. ServiceTrade powers the modern commercial contractor. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

