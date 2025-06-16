Verusen Wins Prestigious Supply Chain Award for Driving $34 Million in Savings for Global Fortune 500 Pharmaceutical Company

Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Year, Verusen Continues to Lead the Industry in AI MRO Supply Chain Optimization

ATLANTA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the industry leader driving AI MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) supply chain optimization, today announced it has been honored with the Top Supply Chain Projects award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics for the fifth year in a row.

This year, Verusen earned the prestigious recognition for helping a global Fortune 500 Pharmaceutical company uncover more than $34 million in cost-saving opportunities. The company selected Verusen’s intelligent inventory optimization platform to address complex MRO challenges across five major global regions — the Americas (AMER), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) — encompassing a $161 million inventory portfolio across 28 sites.

“It is a tremendous honor to once again receive the Top Supply Chain Projects award,” said Paul J. Noble, Verusen Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “This recognition reaffirms how Verusen AI delivers real, measurable impact — helping global enterprises reduce costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and strengthen supply chain resilience.”

From Fragmented to Optimized Inventory Systems

The healthcare company faced significant challenges in managing fragmented systems, including ERP, EAM, CMMS, and P2P platforms, that lacked unified visibility, contributing to operational inefficiencies. With siloed and manual processes, the organization struggled to identify critical parts, minimize duplication, and control excess inventory.

In search of a more accurate, real-time view of its global MRO inventory, the company turned to Verusen’s AI platform. Verusen quickly identified thousands of duplicate, overstocked and obsolete materials, empowering teams to streamline inventory and significantly reduce carrying costs.

Transformational Impact in Weeks

Within the first week of using Verusen’s platform, the company reviewed 114 materials, avoiding approximately $470,000 in unnecessary spend. Just three months into the engagement, that number had grown to $2.5 million in realized savings, with projected long-term savings exceeding $34 million.

Beyond the impressive financial results, Verusen has built a trusted partnership with the organization by ensuring critical parts were available when needed, minimizing downtime, maintaining operational continuity, and exceeding performance expectations. Verusen and the pharma company are continuing their collaboration and exploring further implementation opportunities across additional business units and regions.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI MRO supply chain optimization SaaS provider focused on helping global, asset-intensive manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen uses artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate MRO materials data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

