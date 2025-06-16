JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Welcomes its Millionth Visitor

LA Cultural Destination has Sparked Cross-Cultural Exchange Since 2018,

From Space Exploration and Business Sustainability Programs, to Film Talks,

Hands-On Workshops, and Exhibitions Showcasing Intergenerational Traditions

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is thrilled to commemorate a major milestone by welcoming its millionth visitor this coming Saturday, June 21, 2025. Part of a worldwide project conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles has presented a myriad of vibrant programming since celebrating its grand opening in 2018. Beyond art exhibitions highlighting intergenerational Japanese traditions, entertaining workshops, and food popups, the storied destination has hosted hundreds of curated programs sparking cross-cultural conversations on traditional and contemporary arts, space exploration, disaster readiness, filmmaking trends, gastronomy, public policies and more, cultivating a deeper understanding of Japan.

Hosting exhibitions and programs drawing from the rich Japanese culture, every visitor has been exposed to an immersive cultural experience that intrigues the five senses. From tasting the unique flavors of Japan through the eclectic kaiseki haute culinary tradition at newly-minted Michelin star restaurant, UKA, shopping for both modern and traditional Japanese items at the WAZA Shop, hearing directly from Japanese experts in art, science, technology and more, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles has become the epicenter for where Japanese traditions are being carried on and spread throughout the U.S. On Saturday, June 21, the millionth visitor to visit JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will receive a gift basket from the president composed of Japanese products to thank them for their patronage of the cultural destination.

Numerous Japanese luminaries have walked through the gallery doors and event space showcasing programs that foster exchange within the Los Angeles community while providing a deeper connection to Japan. The cultural institution has also become a significant contributor to introducing U.S. visitors to Japanese tastemakers, crafts, and traditions, celebrating many firsts through the years, including:

“The Art of the Ramen Bowl,” spotlighting imaginative porcelain ramen bowls and spoons designed by world-renowned artists;

“LIFE CYCLES: A Bamboo Exploration with Tanabe Chikuunsai IV,” which was the renowned Japanese contemporary artist’s first-ever Los Angeles exhibition showcasing traditions passed down through four generations;

“POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft,” which brought together one of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises and craft that has evolved and been refined over centuries.





“We have been honored to offer visitors a taste of Japanese culture in the heart of Hollywood, fostering an exchange of culture within our Angeleno community,” says Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “As we prepare to welcome our next million visitors, we will continue to strive to bring new exhibitions and in-person and online programs to connect our audience with the wonders of Japan.”

This spring, JAPAN HOUSE welcomed its 24th exhibition, “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology,” in partnership with the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), which brings Japan’s past vividly to life through cutting-edge technology. Open through September 1, 2025, the exhibition spotlights NHK’s unique and popular programming, as well as the next-wave digital visualization technologies they’ve pioneered to share the treasures of Japanese history far beyond the traditional spaces of museums and books.

Additionally, visitors can take a break from Hollywood’s hustle and bustle by visiting JAPAN HOUSE’s Mindfulness Lounge, complete with comfortable Japanese mats and cushions, beautiful scenery projections, healing music and natural sounds, and fragrant aroma. For those interested in Japanese literature, the JAPAN HOUSE Library offers a specially curated collection of books from novels to photography monographs, travel guides, gastronomy, to manga comics.

Admission to the gallery, the library, and the Mindfulness Lounge at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

